pv magazine has spoken with silver analysts from Bloomberg and StoneX about the vertiginous growth of silver prices in recent weeks. They both agree that when prices rise too fast, investors' behavior may change quickly. Meanwhile, the price of the precious metal has reached another all-time high today at $110 per ounce.Silver prices have surged dramatically in recent months, crossing another all-time high today at $110 per ounce (oz). However, according to two leading analysts, this upward trend could reverse sharply in the days or weeks ahead. "I think silver will put in a high this year to ...

