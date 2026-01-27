Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) has won a suite of new contracts from Électricité de France (EDF) worth up to $730 million (£540 million), expanding the critical solutions it provides for the UK's existing nuclear reactors as well as the construction of a new gigawatt power station at Hinkley Point.

Heysham 2 Nuclear Power Station in Lancashire, England. (Image courtesy of EDF)

Loren Jones, senior vice president and head of Amentum's Energy Environment-International business, said: "Amentum's expertise in gigawatt reactor operational support and life extension makes it the ideal partner for EDF, one of the world's largest nuclear utilities.

"This award advances our strategy to accelerate the growth of our nuclear energy business in line with the opportunities being created by the worldwide nuclear resurgence.

"Amentum will deploy the skills and experience of more than 1,000 UK-based specialists to provide the full breadth of nuclear skills, solutions, and products essential to the continued operation and life extension of the UK's existing nuclear fleet.

"A further 300 Amentum colleagues are already delivering multi-disciplinary roles across Hinkley Point C under the Professional Services Agreement. We expect this number to grow as these new contracts mature, strengthening our position to support long-term operations once the reactors come online."

Amentum has a Lifetime Enterprise Agreement with EDF, signed in 2015, to provide strategic, long-term technical solutions for EDF's UK nuclear fleet including licensing, design and construction, modeling and analysis solutions, and laboratory and engineering test facilities. This work has enabled EDF to achieve an aggregate 38 years of life extension across the seven advanced gas-cooled reactor stations.

Mark Whitney, president of Amentum's Energy Environment business, added: "These new contracts build on Amentum's differentiated position as a lead strategic partner to EDF and advance an immensely productive business relationship that dates back many decades."

The newly awarded contracts comprise: ten-year Professional Services Agreement frameworks with Hinkley Point C; EDF Nuclear Operations and EDF Nuclear Services to support the Hinkley Point C new build programme, operating stations and their engineering capability hub; and a five-year Project Management Resources framework to support station operations, life extension and preparation for decommissioning.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

About Amentum in the United Kingdom

With more than 6,000 people in the UK, Amentum is the delivery partner for program, project and construction management services at Hinkley Point C; sole program and project management delivery partner at Sizewell C; and also supports the UK's existing nuclear power stations under a Lifetime Enterprise Agreement with EDF. It is a major supplier of engineering design, safety case and project management at Sellafield and other UK nuclear decommissioning sites and operates the country's largest private sector complex of nuclear laboratories and engineering test facilities in Warrington.

In the defence sector, Amentum has an essential role in the UK's continuous at-sea deterrent by providing safety advice and technology services for the Royal Navy's nuclear submarines and program management and engineering support for AWE. Amentum's specialist teams also assist procurement and operational delivery of goods and services across the whole of the UK Ministry of Defence

Visit us at www.amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

