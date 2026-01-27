Sia continues its US expansion with the acquisition of Kaiser Associates, a premier strategy consulting firm headquartered in the United States with a United Kingdom (UK) branch, known for its expertise in corporate strategy and private equity advisory. Kaiser Associates operates from offices in Washington, D.C., New York, and London.

Founded in 1981 as one of the premier boutique strategy firms in the United States, by Michael M. Kaiser, Kaiser Associates brings together a team of 65 consultants. The firm has built its reputation on longstanding relationships with Fortune 500 C-suite executives from the technology, finance, and consumer goods sectors, as well as leading global private equity funds. Its service portfolio includes go-to-market strategy, growth opportunity assessments, benchmarking and best-practice programs, market landscaping, and structural attractiveness studies.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in expanding Sia's strategic advisory capabilities, as the Group will launch a dedicated Corporate Strategy, Private Equity and M&A Business Line that will be immediately present in the US, the UK, France, the Middle East and Australia.

As part of the operation, Ali Cumber, Paul Mumma and Jon Meyerholz, who currently lead Kaiser Associates, will join Sia as Partners. Jon Meyerholz will head the newly formed business line, taking on the role of Managing Partner.

"Kaiser Associates' strategic and analytical DNA aligns seamlessly with Sia's longstanding capabilities in strategy and management consulting, further reinforcing Sia's position as a global advisory leader," said Matthieu Courtecuisse, CEO of Sia. "This acquisition represents a significant step forward, broadening Sia's North American presence and reinforcing our value proposition for global private equity clients."

"We found in Sia the same data-driven foundations that have guided us since our founding. We share the same work ethos centered on speed, flexibility, and responsiveness-qualities that give us a competitive edge in a highly dynamic market dominated by substantially larger firms," added Jon Meyerholz, Partner at Kaiser Associates. "Joining Sia is a unique opportunity for us to gain access to a larger integrated platform, integrating AI into our services, to significantly expand our geographic coverage, and to transform ourselves into a comprehensive one-stop-shop offering."

