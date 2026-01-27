Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - me88, a leading name in the online casino industry in Malaysia, proudly announces that it has officially secured its Gaming Control Board (GCB) License, marking a historic milestone as the first online casino Malaysia operator to obtain this next-generation regulatory credential.

Figure 1 me88 online casino Malaysia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10561/281778_0ddfd63e64a63b3f_001full.jpg

This achievement positions me88 as a pioneer in the Malaysian and broader Southeast Asian iGaming sector, showcasing its strong commitment to regulatory excellence, player protection, and industry-leading operational standards.

Since its inception, me88 has been dedicated to delivering an exceptional gaming experience, combining innovation with stringent compliance. The acquisition of the GCB License underscores the company's continued investment in governance, responsible gaming, and transparent operations - further reinforcing trust among players, partners, and regulatory bodies alike.

Figure 2 GCB License

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10561/281778_0ddfd63e64a63b3f_002full.jpg

With the new GCB License in place, me88 will continue to offer its full suite of entertainment products - including live casino, slots games, sports betting, and e-sports betting - all under a globally recognized regulatory regime. Each game is monitored for fairness and integrity, maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security.

"We are honored to become the first Malaysian online casino to secure the GCB License," said James Snider, spokesperson for me88. "This demonstrates our unwavering dedication to legitimacy, transparency, and world-class gaming operations. We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation while ensuring a secure and regulated environment for our players."

The GCB License reflects a new era of regulated digital gaming, with enhanced safeguards and standardized best practices that protect consumers and elevate industry credibility. me88's compliance with GCB requirements further positions the brand for sustainable growth and broader market participation.

About me88 Online Casino Malaysia

me88 is a premier online casino Malaysia platform with a robust portfolio of gaming products and services. Recognized for its commitment to fair play, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction, me88 continues to set new benchmarks in regulated online entertainment.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281778

Source: Infinite Thrive