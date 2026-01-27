Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
ACCESS Newswire
27.01.2026 10:17 Uhr
MuchSkills Launches CV Inventory to Help Consulting Firms Respond to RFPs Faster and With Confidence

It replaces static CVs with live, skills-based profiles for consulting proposals

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Consulting and professional services teams rely on CVs to win work, yet keeping them accurate, consistent, and up to date remains a persistent challenge. Skills evolve, certifications expire, and project experience changes continuously, but CVs that are typically maintained through fragmented, manual processes are rarely updated in step with that reality.

Today, MuchSkills, a skills management platform, announces the launch of CV Inventory, a new capability that provides organisations with a single, always-current source of truth for every CV that is grounded in verified skills data.

CV Inventory enables proposal and delivery teams to generate tailored, proposal-ready CVs in seconds. Profiles are automatically kept in sync with validated skills, certifications, and experience captured in MuchSkills, reducing last-minute updates and version confusion during RFPs and tenders.

"CVs are one of the most business-critical assets consulting firms have, especially during RFPs, yet they're often disconnected from reality," said Daniel Nilsson, CEO and co-founder of MuchSkills. "CV Inventory was built for those moments, so teams can respond with confidence using CVs that reflect current, verified capability."

Built for consulting workflows

CV Inventory is purpose-built for consulting and professional services organisations. It is not an applicant tracking system or a document repository. Instead, it connects workforce capability directly to commercial and delivery work.

With CV Inventory, proposal teams search across internal employees and external consultants by skills, certifications, roles, or keywords. Once they identify suitable profiles, they generate CVs that are tailored to specific clients or tenders. Every CV draws from the same underlying skills data, ensuring accuracy and consistency.

When skills or certifications are updated in MuchSkills, those updates are reflected automatically in CV Inventory, keeping profiles current without manual coordination.

Turning skills into opportunity

CV Inventory extends MuchSkills' skills intelligence platform beyond workforce planning into proposal and delivery execution. By connecting verified skills data directly to CV creation, organisations reduce response time, lower delivery risk, and improve confidence in who they put forward to clients. The result is faster, more credible proposals and teams that reflect real, current capability rather than assumptions or outdated profiles.

CV Inventory is available now to MuchSkills customers. Most organisations are onboarded and live within three weeks.

For more information, visit muchskills.com/cv-inventory.

Press contact:

Daniel Nilsson, CEO
Email: daniel@muchskills.com
Phone: +46707403684

About MuchSkills

MuchSkills is a skills intelligence platform that helps organisations make skills visible, trusted, and actionable. It enables managers to understand real capability, identify gaps, support development, and deploy talent based on verified skills rather than assumptions. MuchSkills is used by consulting and professional services organisations to connect workforce capability directly to delivery, staffing, and growth.

SOURCE: MuchSkills



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/muchskills-launches-cv-inventory-to-help-consulting-firms-respon-1130851

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
