A York County circuit court judge has dismissed a resident-led lawsuit seeking to halt construction of Silfab's PV module assembly plant, ruling that the plaintiff lacked standing and failed to exhaust administrative remedies.From pv magazine USA York County, South Carolina, has cleared a significant legal hurdle in its effort to host Silfab Solar's latest US manufacturing hub. Judge G.D. Morgan Jr. issued an order granting the county's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by local resident Dennis Floyd Bivins, effectively allowing the Canadian-headquartered solar manufacturer to proceed with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...