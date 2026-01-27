ZENWORK INC: Deadline is One Week Away: File 2025 IRS Information Returns by Feb. 2, 2026

With the original filing deadline, January 31, falling on a weekend, the IRS filing deadline for most 1099 forms, payroll forms and W-2 forms has shifted to February 2, 2026.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / With only one week to go before the filing deadline, Tax1099, an IRS-authorized e-filing platform , is reminding businesses, payroll teams, and tax professionals to file their information returns by February 2, 2026.

When a federal filing deadline falls on a weekend or a federal holiday, the IRS automatically extends the due date to the next business day. For the 2025 tax year filings, this moves the deadline from January 31, 2026, to February 2, 2026.

What's at Stake as the Deadline Draws Near

While the deadline has shifted to February 2, 2026, and provides a brief extension, it does not reduce filing obligations or compliance.

Filing on or before the deadline is essential to stay compliant. Filing after the deadline triggers penalties starting at $60 per form. The later you file the information return, the higher the penalty.

Last-minute filing is not encouraged as it increases the likelihood of errors and IRS rejections. Waiting until the last day to file often leaves little time to resolve any discrepancies, leading to compliance issues.

Multiple Forms. One Deadline.

February 2, 2026, is a key compliance date for multiple forms:

Form 1099-NEC (Recipient copy delivery and IRS filing)

Form 1099-MISC (Recipient copy delivery)

Form 1099-INT (Recipient copy delivery)

Form 1099-DIV (Recipient copy delivery)

Form 1099-R (Recipient copy delivery)

Form 1099-K (Recipient copy delivery)

Form 1095-B (Recipient copy delivery)

Form 1095-C (Recipient copy delivery)

94X Series (IRS filing)

W-2 Employee copy delivery and SSA filing

Penalties for Missing the Filing Deadline

There are penalties for filing information returns after the deadline. The penalties are charged per form, and the amount increases the longer a return remains unfiled.

Depending on how late the filing is, penalties may include:

$60 per form if filed within 30 days of the deadline

$130 per form if the filing is delayed by 31 days through August 1

$340 per form if the return is filed after August 1 or not filed at all

$680 per form if the return was not filed intentionally

For businesses that submit dozens or hundreds of forms, these penalties can quickly add up to thousands of dollars.

Late filings may also lead to IRS notices, requests for corrections, and additional follow-up, creating extra work for payroll and accounting teams

To reduce these risks, Tax1099 recommends filing now to allow enough time for IRS acknowledgment and any necessary corrections, if needed.

How Tax1099 Helps Businesses File on Time

As an award-winning IRS-authorized e-filing platform, Tax1099 enables businesses to:

Electronically file 1099 forms in minutes using a guided, end-to-end workflow

Validate TIN data with real-time TIN check before submission to reduce rejections

Stay compliant by using AI Copilot to flag issues before you submit

Import data using bulk data upload templates (Excel/ CSV) or Tax1099 integration with popular accounting software

Manage bulk filings for accountants and enterprises with robust user management capabilities.

Securely store filing history for up to 4 years in the event of an audit.

About Zenwork Tax1099

Tax1099, a Zenwork company, is a leading IRS-authorized e-filing provider, offering secure, cloud-based solutions for 1099, W-2, ACA, and other information return filings. Trusted by over 750,000 businesses and 70,000 CPA firms nationwide, it simplifies compliance through automation and accurate reporting. We offer robust features like bulk filing, TIN matching, eFile API integration , and 24/7 support. Backed by over 10 years of experience in tax processing and customer service, the platform offers a suite of capabilities to suit diverse needs. Learn more at www.tax1099.com

About Zenwork Inc.

Zenwork Inc., the parent company of Tax1099, is a leader in digital tax compliance and regulatory reporting. The company leverages automation to revolutionize business tax compliance, providing a modern SaaS and API platform that adapts to evolving regulatory reporting requirements, risk mitigation, and compliance needs.

Learn more about Zenwork and its products at www.zenwork.com , www.tax1099.com, and www.compliancely.com

