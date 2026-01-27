LED iBond International A/S (the company) will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. The last day the company's shares will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark, is April 7, 2026.

Reference is made to the company's disclosures of 23 December 2025, 16 January 2026 and 23 January 2026.

ISIN DK0061274529 Name LED iBond International Number of shares (of DKK 0.05) 256,237,902 shares Registration number 36041609 ICB 5010 Short name LEDIBOND Orderbook ID 197012

