Bertoldo Carter Smith & Cullen Announces Rebrand to Carter Cullen

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / After nearly four decades of serving Nevada families, Bertoldo Carter Smith & Cullen is announcing the launch of its new brand identity: Carter Cullen. The transition marks an important milestone in the Firm's history, reflecting the Firm's next era of leadership while honoring the legacy that shaped it.

Although the name is changing, the Firm emphasizes that its mission remains unchanged. Clients will continue working with the same dedicated attorneys and team members who have built the Firm's reputation of compassion, integrity, and strong legal advocacy.

"For 40 years, we have helped people through some of the most difficult moments of their lives," said partner Brett Carter. "The Carter Cullen name represents our continued promise to show up for our clients with clarity, strength, and the highest level of care."

The rebrand follows a year-long strategic assessment focused on strengthening the Firm's visibility and ensuring long-term alignment with the team guiding it forward. As Nevada continues to grow, the new identity positions the Firm to better meet the needs of individuals and families seeking trusted support after an injury.

The Firm continues to center its work around Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, and Social Security Disability, while also supporting clients through other serious injury claims. Across every practice area, the Firm remains committed to delivering a client-first experience rooted in listening, education, and personalized strategy. The team continues to offer bilingual services, 24/7 availability, and representation on a contingency-fee basis meaning clients pay no fees unless the Firm secures a recovery on their behalf.

"Our clients trust us with some of the hardest chapters of their lives," said partner Lindsay Cullen. "This new name reflects the leadership guiding us into the future, but the heart of the Firm remains exactly the same. We will always be here to support the people of Nevada with honesty, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to doing what is right."

With this transition, the Firm is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to delivering guidance grounded in clarity, compassion, and experience. The Carter Cullen name represents a unified direction for the future and a continued promise to stand beside clients with the same level of care the Firm has been known for since its founding.

ABOUT CARTER CULLEN

Carter Cullen is a Nevada-based law firm representing individuals and families in Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, and Social Security Disability matters. For nearly 40 years, the Firm has built its reputation on compassionate advocacy, clear communication, and strategic legal guidance. With a legacy grounded in service to the community, Carter Cullen continues to stand beside clients through complex medical, legal, and financial challenges. For more information, visit cartercullen.com or call 702.800.0000.

