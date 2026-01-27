The combination of two Italian cybersecurity leaders with strong international footprints creates a unique European player delivering an integrated portfolio of Email Security and Security Awareness Training to reduce human cyber risk end-to-end.

Cyber Guru and Libraesva today announced a strategic combination that brings together two highly complementary Italian cybersecurity companies to form a new European leader in human-centric cyber protection. The combined group will offer organisations an integrated approach to defending against email-based threats, social engineering, and human-targeted attacks, integrating advanced technology with behavioural resilience.

Cyber threats are evolving rapidly, with attackers focusing less on infrastructure and more on the weak link in security human behaviour. Phishing, business email compromise, smishing, QR-code attacks, social engineering and many other forms of attacks targeting humans continue to be primary breach vectors and are rapidly growing in sophistication with support of widely available AI tools. By integrating Libraesva's advanced, privacy-first email security technologies with Cyber Guru's AI-driven training, awareness and real-time protection platform, the combined group will deliver a complete, end-to-end solution combining prevention, detection, and human risk reduction.

The transaction combines Libraesva's advanced email security capabilities with Cyber Guru's human-centric security awareness and risk management expertise, addressing one of the most critical challenges facing organisations today: protecting people, inboxes, and digital communications from increasingly sophisticated attacks designed to bypass traditional security solutions.

The combined organisation will serve more than 3,500 customers worldwide and operate through a partner ecosystem of over 500 resellers and managed service providers. Customers will benefit from stronger protection across the entire human attack surface, measurable security outcomes, and simplified vendor management. Partners will gain access to a broader, differentiated European cybersecurity portfolio designed to meet modern compliance, data sovereignty, and security requirements allowing them to combine leading technologies with their own value-adding services.

"This strategic combination is a major step in building a strong and credible European cybersecurity group," said Paolo Frizzi, CEO of Libraesva. "By bringing together our email security expertise with Cyber Guru's human risk capabilities, we are creating a fully integrated platform that protects organisations where attacks most often start: in the inbox and with people."

"This combination is about solving a real and urgent problem our customers face every day," said Gianni Baroni, CEO of Cyber Guru. "By combining human-centric security awareness with advanced email protection, we enable organisations to defend against attacks that target people, not just technology, while building an Italian and European cybersecurity leader."

Libraesva's recognition in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security underscores the strength, maturity, and international relevance of its technology. Combined with Cyber Guru's adaptive, AI-powered awareness and training capabilities, the group is well positioned to support organisations across Europe and internationally as they navigate an increasingly complex and regulated threat landscape.

The combination is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Cyber Guru

Cyber Guru is a leading cybersecurity awareness training platform that helps organisations reduce human risk by changing employee behaviour. Using AI-driven, adaptive learning paths and behavioural science, Cyber Guru enables organisations to improve resilience against cyber-attacks while minimising operational impact. For more information, please visit www.cyberguru.io and follow us on LinkedIn

About Libraesva

Libraesva is a leading email security provider focused on detecting threats directly in the inbox. Its privacy-first solutions leverage modern detection techniques and local language models, offering organisations strong protection, regulatory compliance, and full control over their data. For more information, please visit www.libraesva.com and follow us on LinkedIn

