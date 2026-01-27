Appointment brings additional precision oncology expertise as company accelerates development of its ADC pipeline

Tubulis today announced the appointment of Steve Kelsey, MD, as independent director to its Advisory Board. Dr. Kelsey, currently President, Research and Development at Revolution Medicines, brings more than two decades of global biotechnology experience spanning small molecules, antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), with a strong track record of translating innovative science into approved and transformative oncology therapiesAs independent director, he will provide strategic guidance as the company advances its ADC lead candidates, TUB-030 and TUB-040, through later-stage clinical development and continues to expand its pipeline.

"Steve is an outstanding drug developer with a mindset that perfectly aligns with our objective to change clinical paradigms and improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Dominik Schumacher, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Tubulis. "As we enter the next stage of clinical development with our lead therapeutic programs and continuously push the boundaries of ADCs using our strong research unit, Steve's expertise in guiding precision oncology programs from pre-clinical through late-stage development will be instrumental in positioning our ADC portfolio across diverse tumor types and treatment lines."

"The scientific rigor and body of data that the Tubulis team has generated to date stands out in our industry. The first clinical results underscore the potential inherent in the company's pipeline and technology. My goal is to support this team of innovators in pushing the boundaries of what ADCs can deliver for patients," added Dr. Steve Kelsey

Dr. Kelsey is a highly regarded oncologist with a long-standing track record of translating novel mechanisms into clinically validated medicines. At Revolution Medicines, he is responsible for multiple targeted oncology programs as they advance into pivotal and late-stage clinical trials, with an emphasis on rigorous clinical design, biomarker-driven development and combination strategies in RAS-driven cancers. Prior to joining Revolution Medicines in 2017, he held senior R&D and clinical leadership roles at Onkaido Therapeutics (a Moderna oncology venture), Medivation, Geron and Genentech, contributing to the development of approved cancer therapies including Sutent (sunitinib), Perjeta (pertuzumab), Kadcyla (Trastuzumab emtansine) and Erivedge (vismodegib). Dr. Kelsey serves as an independent director at Delphia Therapeutics and Circle Pharma, and as a scientific advisor to Remix Therapeutics. He has authored over 100 peer reviewed publications spanning cell biology, drug discovery, drug development and patient care, and is a named inventor on several patents. He holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB), as well as a Doctor of Medicine (MD) from the University of Birmingham, UK, and is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and the Royal College of Pathologists.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models and first clinical proof-of-concept in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The two lead programs from our growing pipeline, TUB-040, targeting NaPi2b, and TUB-030, directed against 5T4, are being evaluated in the clinic in high-need solid tumor indications. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

