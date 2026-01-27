KuCoin Web3 Launches the Decentralized Web3 Wallet with Native In-Wallet Perpetual Trading, Empowering Global Users with Self-Custody

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin Web3 today announced a major functional upgrade and the official launch of the KuCoin Web3 Wallet. This self-custodial solution is engineered to simplify the transition between centralized and decentralized finance. Currently supporting 20 major blockchain networks, the wallet is available across mobile apps, browser extensions, and web platforms and offers a unified experience that combines asset management, token swaps, yield opportunities, airdrop access, smart money insights, and a built-in DApp browser.

The core enhancement of this upgrade is the integration of native perpetual futures trading, powered by Hyperliquid's low-latency infrastructure. This allows users to execute trades with real-time price updates and performance levels comparable to centralized exchanges, all while maintaining full custody of their private keys. The integration supports more than 190 perpetual trading pairs and multiple leverage options. Designed to lower the learning curve for new users by streamlining the trading experience, the features remain robust for advanced traders who can manage complex functions, such as take-profit and stop-loss orders, through an interface specifically optimized for professional mobile use.

Addressing the growing challenge of Web3 fragmentation, the wallet consolidates core decentralized functionalities into a single interface, eliminating the need for users to navigate multiple external applications. By bridging centralized exchange liquidity with decentralized execution, the platform provides a seamless flow between asset management and active on-chain trading.

The wallet provides multi-chain support to over 1,000 digital assets, with additional networks to be added in the future. KuCoin Web3 Wallet integrated with the CEX ecosystem to enable effortless asset transfers, while biometric authentication and encrypted cloud backup technology ensure robust security without compromising the principles of self-sovereignty.

KuCoin Web3 committed to simplify the Web3 experience without compromising on the standards of trust and liquidity that global users expect. By providing a high-performance gateway to decentralized markets, KuCoin Web3 continues to build the necessary infrastructure for a transparent and user-centric financial future.

KuCoin Web3 Wallet is a decentralized, non-custodial wallet that supports multiple blockchains. Designed with security and on-chain alpha at its core, it features a built-in cross-chain swap aggregator DEX for seamless trading across networks, along with Smart Money tools to help you spot early opportunities. With access to over 1,000 DApps and a dedicated airdrop hub featuring trending and newly listed tokens, KuCoin Web3 Wallet serves as your ultimate all-in-one gateway to the Web3 world.

