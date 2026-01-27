Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 11:06 Uhr
Fira de Barcelona: Barcelona will connect the future of Europe's industrial energy storage in a new event

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next autumn, a new European event will be held in the Catalan capital that will showcase the latest innovations in batteries and energy storage systems for industrial applications and large infrastructures. From 8 to 9 September, Battery & Energy Storage Tech Europe will bring together more than 100 companies and 2,000 experts at Fira de Barcelona with the aim of boosting business, discovering opportunities and analysing the main challenges of a strategic sector to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable energy model and drive the transformation of European industry.

The first edition of Battery & Energy Storage Tech Europe will be held in Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue from 8 to 9 September. (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)

Organised by Fira de Barcelona in collaboration with 104-Media, Battery & Energy Storage Tech Europe is positioned as a strategic platform to promote the continent's industrial and energy independence, at a time when Europe is working to reduce external dependence and lead emerging technological applications.

To this end, the event will showcase the most disruptive advances that energize the sector's value chain: from new materials and manufacturing processes to management and recycling systems, with applications that include grid-scale storage, long-duration energy systems, aerospace technologies, drones, rail transport and maritime electrification.

"Battery Tech Europe was born with the aim of being the meeting point for companies, professionals and experts where the great challenges of the sector are analysed, business opportunities are generated and alliances are facilitated that promote the development of a key industry for the future of Europe," highlights the director of the conference programme, Ken Davies.

The new event plans to bring together 100 exhibitors from all over Europe at Fira de Barcelona's Gran Via venue, including leading technology companies, R&D centres and start-ups that will showcase the next generation of advanced materials, development and manufacturing technologies, design and battery management systems, life cycle management, digital passports and recycling technology.

Battery Tech & Energy Storage Europe will combine this exhibition area with an international congress that will address key issues such as intelligence applied to battery management, the design of sustainable systems and new investment strategies to strengthen European competitiveness. In addition, it will offer networking spaces and presentations of innovative projects that will connect industry, research and public administrations.

With this new event, Fira de Barcelona reinforces its commitment to strategic and forward-looking sectors, consolidating the Catalan capital as a meeting point for the energy industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869316/Fira_de_Barcelona.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg

Fira de Barcelona Logo (PRNewsfoto/Fira de Barcelona)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fira-de-barcelona-barcelona-will-connect-the-future-of-europes-industrial-energy-storage-in-a-new-event-302669957.html

