1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 11:06 Uhr
Consello Acquires Morpheus Risk

Launches Global Risk and Investigations Practice

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the acquisition of Morpheus Risk, a UK-based risk and threat assessment firm providing practical insight and operational support to many of the world's leading companies.

Consello Logo

In today's landscape, existential threats and operational risks continue to reshape the global operating environment. The acquisition of Morpheus' operator-led team, drawn from former law enforcement, intelligence, and national security officials, will enable Consello to advise executives with on-the-ground intelligence capabilities and risk mitigation programs to complement its several other existing advisory services.

Consello Founder, Chairman and CEO Declan Kelly said, "Consello has always focused on providing clients with direct access to the information that matters most for making informed decisions. Morpheus brings a new layer of operational expertise creating a platform that combines strategic perspective with practical risk mitigation solutions at a moment when global volatility demands such capabilities."

With the acquisition, Morpheus will join a new Consello Risk practice, further strengthening the firm's ability to support multinational leadership teams facing complex, operational, reputational and security challenges.

Morpheus Founder and CEO James Stokley said, "Joining Consello significantly elevates our capabilities and greatly expands our reach. Morpheus was built by some of the world's best operators who understand the realities of how leading global companies make decisions every day. Expanding that expertise to a broader global stage allows us to continue helping senior leaders navigate uncertainty with confidence and precision."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Risk; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries
media@consello.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469591/Consello_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consello-acquires-morpheus-risk-302670723.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
