Xinhua Silk Road: Indices unveiled for industry players to take pulse of global shipping, commodity markets in E China

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two indices reports that depict 2025 global maritime logistics channel development and bulk commodity logistics at ports of Shandong debuted in Qingdao city recently.

The indices, unveiled by Xinhua Indices Institute, refer to the Global Maritime Corridor Development Index and Xinhua-Shandong Port Bulk Commodity Index, both of which are based on a vast amount of real-time data to precisely reflect respective situations.

The former, with its sub-index Major Shipping Corridor Index gaining 12.3 percent on year to 109.91 points by the end of 2025, presented resilience of major marine shipping channels while pointing to increasing influences from geopolitical factors.

Last year, major and key maritime shipping corridors diverged in resilience and among them, Asian maritime waterways are likely to be the new focus of global maritime transport.

As the maritime corridor report tells, global port clusters were apparently tiered in service performance in 2025 and among the 19 major port clusters surveyed worldwide, Chinese port clusters played a key role in global supply chains.

Compared with their foreign peers, Chinese port clusters excelled in multiple aspects including goods throughput, container handling capacities and integrated development of ports, industries and cities.

For instance, the port cluster of Shandong ranked among the first tier given its eye-catching production capacity, support from port hinterlands, operation capability, high-quality development, coordinated development and comprehensive service regime.

Report of the latter index, the Xinhua-Shandong Port Bulk Commodity Index revealed continued activity relative to logistics, storage and forward trading of certain bulk commodities at ports of Shandong.

In 2025, Xinhua SPG Port Crude Oil Tank Capacity Active Level Index, a sub-indicator of the Xinhua-Shandong Port Bulk Commodity Index, edged up and once hit 2054.64 points on November 28, up 105.46 percent from comparable data of the base period.

Other sub-indexes also revealed resilient demand for iron ores last year and when energy transformation reshaped the pricing logic of sulfar, one key industrial raw material for new energy batteries, Xinhua SPG Port Sulphur Price Index hit yearly high on December 11, surging 168.97 percent from the year beginning.

Analysts believed that these data effectively helped improve the transparency of bulk commodity market and provided key reference for decision-making of related upstream and downstream enterprises.

