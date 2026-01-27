Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) is developing the world's first medium-voltage PV plants in Germany to cut material use, reduce costs, and simplify grid integration. They will test 1,500?V and 3?kV string configurations to create cost-effective, voltage-resistant components for large-scale solar. Medium-voltage power plants are often more flexible, cost-effective, and easier to integrate into local grids than high-voltage plants, making them ideal for distributed solar projects or regions without ready access to high-voltage transmission infrastructure. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...