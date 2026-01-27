The Best Mommy Makeover in Florida is by Dr. Sessa.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / As mommy makeover procedures nationwide achieve high satisfaction rates, Florida patients are increasingly choosing Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts for comprehensive post-pregnancy restoration.

Dr. Sessa, who has successfully completed more than 25,000 surgeries in 18 years of practice, addresses the specific anatomical changes that pregnancy causes: loose abdominal skin from stretched tissue, separated core muscles (diastasis recti), and changes to breast shape and volume.

Foundations of Practice

Dr. Alberico Sessa's practice is grounded in formal surgical training, board certification, and continued academic involvement. He is a member of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, holding board certifications in cosmetic surgery as well as oral and maxillofacial surgery. His clinical qualifications include certification in General Cosmetic Surgery, with added qualification in Body, Breast, and Extremity Cosmetic Surgery.

Beyond clinical work, Dr. Sessa maintains an active role in surgical education and research. He publishes two peer-reviewed scientific articles annually and is affiliated with the training of future cosmetic surgeons through Sarasota Surgical Arts' two one-year general cosmetic surgery fellowship programs. According to fellowship listings, participating surgeons are exposed to approximately 1,200 cosmetic procedures per year, covering facial surgery, tummy tucks, breast procedures, and liposuction.

Dr. Sessa's Single-Surgery Approach

Dr. Sessa performs the complete mommy makeover procedure in a single surgical session for eligible patients. This means the entire transformation can be completed within one operation.

According to the practice, this integrated approach is designed to be significantly more efficient for the patient. By undergoing one operation, patients are exposed to general anesthesia only once and manage a single, consolidated recovery period. This method reduces the cumulative downtime, logistical planning, and overall stress associated with staging the same procedures over several months or years.

Surgical Technique and Safety Details

Dr. Sessa's surgical method focuses on the meticulous planning of incision placement to minimize their long-term visibility. This technique is adapted for each component of the mommy makeover, from lifting tissues to resolving unwanted pockets of fat.

For breast procedures, incisions are strategically placed in the crease beneath the breast, allowing the natural contour of the body to conceal the scar line. When performing liposuction for body contouring, the approach utilizes tiny incisions requiring only a single suture for closure. The goal of this deliberate technique is to ensure that the structural improvements are the focus of the final result, not the evidence of the surgery itself.

All surgeries are performed at his Florida Board of Medicine-accredited surgery centre.

Common Procedures Included in Mommy Makeover

According to Sarasota Surgical Arts, mommy makeover surgery can combine several procedures during one operation, including:

Breast augmentation

Breast lift

Breast reduction

Tummy tuck

Liposuction

How Long Does Recovery Take for a Mommy Makeover?

Recovery following a mommy makeover depends on the number and type of procedures performed, but Dr. Sessa describes the initial healing window as approximately 10 to 14 days for most Florida patients.

According to him, discomfort is typically most noticeable during the first 4-5 days, primarily in the midsection following abdominal repair, with additional soreness in the chest area when breast augmentation or lifting is included. He emphasizes individualized postoperative care, noting that patients are given multiple options to improve comfort and manage recovery safely at home.

Most patients are able to resume non-strenuous work within about one week, though activity restrictions remain in place as healing continues.

How Much Does a Mommy Makeover Cost in Florida?

Sarasota Surgical Arts lists the starting price for a mommy makeover as $9,999, noting that the total cost depends on procedures selected and complexity.

Patient Recognition

On Sarasota Surgical Arts' testimonials page, one patient who underwent a mommy makeover wrote she was "extremely happy" and called the experience "life changing."

On RealSelf, a mommy makeover reviewer described the process as a "smoothest experience" and said results were "absolutely exceptional."

Dr. Sessa's work has also earned consistent peer and patient recognition. He has received the SQR Top Doctors Award and has been selected for Patients' Choice awards.

Dr. Alberico Sessa's single-stage approach, academic involvement, and long surgical track record position his practice as a consistent reference point for post-pregnancy body restoration in Florida.

