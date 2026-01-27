Prince Silver Corp.: Prince Silver Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Prince Silver Corp. (CSE:PRNC)(OTCQB:PRNCF)(T130:Frankfurt) ("Prince Silver"or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,687,500 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.70 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Private Placement'). Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant (a "Warrant") being exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $1.00 for 24 months from the date of issuance; provided that if the closing price of the Company's Common Shares for a period of 10 consecutive trading days is $1.40 or higher, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants upon notice given by press release and the Warrants will thereafter expire on the 30th calendar day after the date of such press release.

The Company intends to pay finders' fees in an amount equal to 7% to eligible finders, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange ("CSE"). The Private Placement is subject to approval of the CSE, and all securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement pursuant to applicable securities laws and CSE policy.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to advance exploration and development activities at its Prince Silver Project in Nevada, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company advancing its past-producing Prince Silver-Zinc-Manganese-Lead Mine in Nevada, USA. Featuring near-surface mineralization that was historically drill tested by over 129 holes and is open in all directions, the Prince Project offers a clear path toward a maiden 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The Company also holds an interest in the Stampede Gap Project, a district-scale copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry system located 15 km north-northwest of the Prince Silver Project, highlighting Prince Silver's focus on high-potential, strategically located exploration assets.

