Serbia had a record year for solar additions in 2025, led by deployment of large-scale plants. The country has a gigawatt-size project pipeline, although most remain in the earlier stages of development and are not expected to come online this year.Serbia added 134.3 MW of solar last year, according to data shared by the Association Renewable Energy Sources of Serbia (RES Serbia). The figure is a record for a calendar year in Serbia, building on the 80 MW added in 2024, and takes the country's cumulative solar capacity to 318.3 MW. Danijela Isailovic, RES Serbia general manager, told pv magazine ...

