Loitering Munition Market worth $13.26 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Loitering Munition Market size is estimated to be USD 5.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.26 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 245 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 310 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Loitering Munition Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Loitering Munition Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2030

2020-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.36 billion

USD 5.36 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.26 billion

USD 13.26 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 19.9%

Loitering Munition Market Trends & Insights:

The loitering munition market is growing as defense forces move toward precise, lower-cost combat systems. Demand is rising for kamikaze drones and suicide UAVs that support accurate strike missions. Many countries are adding autonomous features to improve field use. Defense upgrade programs are also pushing the adoption of modular loitering weapons.

By Connectivity, Expandable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.3%.

By class, the long range (>100 KM) segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By platform, the airborne segment will grow the fastest during the forecast period.

By Region, the North America region dominated loitering munition market, with a share of 30.6% in 2025.

The loitering munition market is witnessing strong growth as armies seek strike tools that react fast in live battle zones. Countries are increasing defense spending, which supports greater use of loitering systems. These units help forces hit targets with a clear view of the field. Demand is rising because border issues persist in many regions. Users also like the easy setup and short training time. New upgrades are improving these systems' reach and hit accuracy. Future demand will come from systems that support real-time monitoring and secure strike control. Major defense firms continue to invest in this space to improve mission readiness and battlefield performance.

By warhead type, the high explosives segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

The IR or thermal segment is growing as forces want clearer sight in low-light zones. These sensors pick up heat signals from targets. Units use this tech during night patrol work. Buyers also deploy thermal tools in dusty and foggy environments. Inclination towards this segment is rising as field missions move into tougher ground. More orders are coming from teams that need a reliable target view in difficult conditions.

By end user, the army segment is projected to register the highest growth rate of 20.4% during the forecast period.

The army segment is growing rapidly as troops need loitering systems for direct field use. Many armies rely on these units for quick strike support in active battle zones. Demand is rising as ground forces face new threats along borders. Several countries are now adding loitering units into regular infantry plans. More orders are coming in as armies seek portable strike tools for fast-moving missions.

Europe is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to lead the loitering munition industry because several countries are investing in new loitering systems. Many armies in the region want weapons that support fast strike missions. Border concerns are driving more interest in loitering units. Local defense firms are also active in product development work. New trials are taking place across land forces in Europe. Spending is rising as countries upgrade older combat tools.

AeroVironment (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), Elbit Systems (Israel), and UVision (Israel) are the major key players in the loitering munition companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

