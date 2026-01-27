Specificity Inc.: Specificity Announces Partnership with A2SPA to Secure Agentic AI Execution in AdTech

SARASOTA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Specificity (OTCID:SPTY), a leading digital marketing agency specializing in hybrid AdTech solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with A2SPA, a provider of execution-time security protocols for agentic AI systems.

The partnership follows an extensive evaluation of emerging AI execution risks, as autonomous agents increasingly communicate and act at scale. Specificity selected A2SPA to ensure that AI-driven workflows execute only within clearly authorized, cryptographically enforced boundaries - particularly in high-value environments like advertising and marketing operations. When an LLM sits at the center of intent data feeds, identity graphs, and pixel intelligence after mechanical and fake traffic have been stripped out - execution must follow the data protocols and timing defined by the advertiser, not the monetization logic of the platforms. Without execution-time control, even clean intelligence is overridden by incentives that do not serve brands, their campaigns and certainly not their revenue goals.

"Agentic AI is rapidly becoming operational infrastructure, not just decision support," said Jason Wood, Founder and CEO of Specificity. "Without execution-time controls, marketers put themselves at a disadvantage as AI agents act across platforms, systems, and data sources. A2SPA stood out as the only solution focused on enforcing control at the moment of execution, which is where real risk and value converge."

As AI agents increasingly interact with one another without direct human oversight, gaps in execution authorization can compound into large-scale inefficiencies and misaligned outcomes. In industries such as adtech - where automated decisioning touches audience selection, platform allocation, spend placement, and creative execution - even small execution gaps can have outsized economic impact.

"AI agents don't create risk because they're intelligent - they create risk because they can act," said Jonathan Capriola, Co-Founder and CEO of A2SPA. "As agentic systems scale, the real challenge becomes execution-time control. A2SPA was built to cryptographically enforce what agents are allowed to do at the moment of action, ensuring autonomy remains verifiable, auditable, and aligned with business intent. This partnership demonstrates how execution protocols become foundational infrastructure as AI moves into real-world production."

Why now: As autonomous agents increasingly execute actions across high-value systems without human checkpoints, execution-time authorization is becoming a prerequisite for deploying AI safely at scale.

About Specificity

Specificity is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in hybrid ad tech solutions that eliminate bot traffic, reach verified audiences, and maximize ROI. By combining advanced technology with creative strategy and analytics, Specificity helps brands achieve predictable, scalable growth.

About A2SPA

A2SPA provides execution-time authorization protocols for agentic AI systems, enabling cryptographic control at the moment of action. The platform ensures AI agents operate safely, verifiably, and within defined execution boundaries as autonomy scales across industries.

