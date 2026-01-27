Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 12:42 Uhr
104 Leser
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 26 January 2026 were:

1,482.03p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,547.43p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,511.27p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,576.67p Including current year income and debt at fair value

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 30,000 Ordinary shares on 9th December 2025, the Company has 39,812,792 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 10,180,731 shares held in Treasury.

3. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).


© 2026 PR Newswire
