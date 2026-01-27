Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 27.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CWQ | ISIN: US4435731009 | Ticker-Symbol: 096
Xetra
27.01.26 | 11:54
277,70 Euro
+0,33 % +0,90
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUBSPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUBSPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
281,80284,3013:23
281,70284,3013:22
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 13:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mitto Introduces Number Insight for HubSpot

ZURICH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced the release of its Number Insight integration for HubSpot, enabling businesses to significantly improve CRM data accuracy, increase SMS deliverability, and optimize customer segmentation directly within HubSpot.

Mitto Number Insights

The new integration allows HubSpot users to validate, enrich, and manage phone number data natively inside their CRM, helping marketing, sales, and operations teams work with reliable, actionable contact information at scale.

With Mitto Number Insight for HubSpot, businesses can:

  • Validate phone numbers in real time
  • Identify whether numbers are active, ported, roaming, or associated with VoIP/MVNOs
  • Enrich contacts with carrier, country, line type, and social signal data
  • Run bulk checks and automate workflows inside HubSpot without custom API scripts
  • Segment contacts intelligently to reach only active, reachable numbers

"Accurate phone data is critical for effective customer engagement," said Filippo Percario, Director of Global Partnerships at Mitto. "By embedding Number Insight directly into HubSpot, we're giving businesses a simple way to clean their databases, reduce messaging failures, and connect with the right customers at the right moment."

Mitto Number Insight offers a flexible, scalable model, allowing customers to start with free validation credits and grow with transparent, volume-based pricing ranging from 10,000 to 1 million lookups per month, billed in EUR. The solution is fully GDPR- and DPA-compliant, with EU data residency to ensure the highest standards of data security and privacy.

About Mitto

Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number management, Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next.

Follow Mitto on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mittoglobal/

Media Contact:
Darinka Kukrika
darinka@mitto.ch


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869409/mitto_Hubspot.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164442/MITTO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mitto-introduces-number-insight-for-hubspot-302670449.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.