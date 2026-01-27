Anzeige
27.01.2026
Axela Technologies: Axela Delivers Elevated HOA Collections Insights and Payment Predictions with Release of Axela AI

Axela AI offers users a first-of-its-kind predictive analysis feature that changes the way community associations manage their delinquencies.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Axela Technologies, the leading provider of community association collections technology, is proud to announce their latest product enhancement, Axela AI. This powerful querying feature is expected to significantly reduce time spent searching for file information and provide high-level analytical insights.

This means Axela clients can request comprehensive analytics of account information, such as collections activity, dollars recovered, and communication transcriptions and summarizations. With Axela AI's chat, a user can ask direct questions and pull information spanning from individual account status to community-level insights.

Designed to make database interaction seamless, Axela AI's agent is also connected to the product knowledge center. This allows users to ask general questions about the collections process, statutory requirements, waiting periods, and more.

"In our platform analysis, we saw users were spending a lot of time collecting data and doing research," says Mike Jenner, Axela's Chief Operating Officer. "Axela AI gives users a tool that turns simple questions into comprehensive analytical data."

The most significant addition that Axela AI brings to users is the new 'Willingness to Pay Score' function. By referencing data acquired through both the underwriting and full collections process, Axela AI can make data-backed predictions about an account's likelihood of partial or full repayment. For situations where expensive legal action is being considered, this feature may help users make cost-analysis decisions.

"The Willingness to Pay score is incredible," added Jenner. "It gives knowledge and insight to managers and Board members so they can make decisions informed by analytics, not guesswork."

This feature will continue to be developed and enhanced to meet the needs of all clients, with an immediate focus on delivering portfolio-level insights and querying capabilities. Axela AI is intended to serve the needs of all product user types, from self-managed community Board members to large-portfolio community association managers.

Axela AI is available today to all Axela clients at no additional cost.

About Axela

Axela's mission is to modernize the community association industry. Pre-litigation debt recovery technology and transparent, efficient, and ethical service offerings set Axela apart from alternative HOA debt collection providers. By challenging the status quo and fostering ethical collections practices, Axela has revolutionized how associations manage their collections process. Learn more at www.axela.com.

CONTACT:

Meigan Montoya
Communications Manager, Axela Technologies
meigan@axela-tech.com
(305) 392-0389

SOURCE: Axela Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/axela-delivers-elevated-hoa-collections-insights-and-payment-predictions-with-release-o-1130773

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
