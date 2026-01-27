SideChannel Expands Enclave Capabilities to Reduce SaaS Risk

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / SideChannel, Inc. (OTCQB:SDCH) ("SideChannel"), a leading provider of cybersecurity services and technology from?emerging?to?enterprise companies, today announced expanded capabilities within its Enclave platform designed to address a growing gap between how access is granted and how organizations operate. Access has moved to the cloud, the workforce has gone remote, and traditional controls have struggled to keep pace.

Over?the?past?several years, organizations have shifted from office-centric environments to workforces and applications hosted in the cloud. Security programs, in many cases, were never rebuilt for that reality. Enclave's egress routing was developed specifically to close the gap by ensuring access to business-critical SaaS applications is limited to trusted users, on trusted devices, from approved locations, without adding friction to the user experience.

Rather than relying on detection after access has already occurred, Enclave focuses on prevention?and protection.?The platform restricts access before an attack ever reaches a login page, even in scenarios where valid credentials have been?stolen,?and multi-factor authentication has been defeated.?For security teams, this?reduces alert fatigue,?limits lateral movement,?and?allows?more?time spent on real risk reduction.

"Organizations need security controls that keep pace with how the business actually operates," said Brian Haugli, CEO of?SideChannel. "Email is the biggest SaaS?platform,?and it keeps getting compromised. With Enclave,?there are no restrictions to?operating?in any networking environment,?and it can automatically manage access.?We have expanded Enclave's capabilities and have now solved for?BEC (business email compromise)."?

The?platform now?also supports IPv6, along with enhanced DNS capabilities, allowing organizations to secure?modern?network environments. Enclave's?micro segmentation?extends seamlessly as organizations transition to next-generation technology,?without requiring disruptive network?to redesign, while?eliminating?outages tied to expired certificates.?

"As a?practicing?vCISO, one of the features that most impresses me is Enclave's ease of deployment and management. Internal complexity is as much of?a challenge?as?fending off?external, and Enclave enables me to protect?an?organization without any significant overhead, said Justin Armstrong, Principal Consultant at SideChannel . "I can finally get out of the trap of trading one challenge for another." ?

SideChannel?will be?sponsoring Right of Boom in Las Vegas?February 3-6;?attendees can visit Booth 77 to learn how Enclave?protects SaaS applications.?

About SideChannel

SideChannel?helps?emerging?to?enterprise companies protect their assets. Founded in 2019, we deliver comprehensive cybersecurity plans through a series of actions branded?SideChannel?Complete.?

SideChannel?deploys a combination of skilled and experienced talent and technological tools to offer layered defense strategies supported by battle-tested processes.?SideChannel?also offers Enclave, a network infrastructure platform that eases the journey from zero to zero-trust. Learn more at?sidechannel.com.?

