Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - ReGen III Corp. (TSXV: GIII) (OTCQB: ISRJF) ("ReGen III" or the "Company"), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil ("UMO") into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to announce that it has executed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with a U.S.-based base oil and lubricants blender (the "Counterparty") for the future supply of the Company's Group III and Group II+ base oils.

The MOU establishes a detailed commercial framework toward a definitive multi-year offtake agreement. The Counterparty is an established U.S. blender supplying customers across automotive, industrial, and specialty end markets. With this MOU, ReGen III's executed MOU portfolio now represents approximately 50% or more of the estimated base oil production capacity from U.S. facilities currently contemplated under the Company's commercialization strategy. The Company continues to advance discussions with additional counterparties to further expand its offtake portfolio.

The MOU is non-binding, and the completion of a definitive agreement remains subject to negotiation and execution of final documentation. The Company is actively working with the Counterparty to further define the commercial relationship; however, there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be completed on the terms contemplated or at all.

Patents Update

ReGen III recently received patent certificates in Brazil, Australia, and Mexico. In addition, patent applications in Indonesia and South Korea were recently granted and allowed, respectively. The Company's intellectual property portfolio now includes 42 patents, with seven (7) additional applications pending, reflecting continued expansion of its global patent coverage. These issuances further strengthen ReGen III's freedom to operate and long-term competitive positioning in key global lubricant markets.

"This MOU further reinforces the strong and growing interest from established North American lubricant market participants in ReGen III's base oils," stated Tony Weatherill, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Together with our expanding global patent portfolio, these commercial developments continue to advance our path toward commercialization and strengthen the foundation for long-term shareholder value."

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp. is driving a new era in high-performance, sustainable lubricants. Harnessing its patented ReGen technology, the Company is commercializing an advanced process to transform used motor oil ("UMO") into premium Group II and III base oils. These high-quality base oils are essential to high performance engines, turbines, industrial applications, and emerging applications such as data center dielectric fluids. As a circular technology, the ReGen process is designed to deliver up to 82% lower CO2e emissions than virgin crude derived oils combusted at end of life.

With the vision of becoming the world's largest producer of sustainable, re-refined Group III base oils, ReGen III is positioning itself at the intersection of the energy transition and the data-driven economy, through the production of circular, domestically sourced Group III base oils.

