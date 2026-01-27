Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 13:06 Uhr
King Street Capital Management: Christian Grobenski Joins King Street as Managing Director in London

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- King Street Capital Management ("King Street"), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced that Christian Grobenski has joined the firm as a Managing Director on the Capital Markets team. Based in London, Mr. Grobenski will report to Domenico Lia, Partner, Global Investment Committee Member, and Co-Head of King Street's London Office.

King Street Capital Management

Mr. Grobenski will focus on deal sourcing and origination for investment opportunities across Europe and the UK, with a broad mandate across special situations and capital solutions. He will also support the continued expansion and cultivation of King Street's relationships with banks, dealers, and financial advisors.

Most recently, Mr. Grobenski was a Director and Senior Originator at Strategic Value Partners (SVP), where he focused on complex sourcing situations and bespoke financing solutions across Europe. Prior to SVP, he spent more than 15 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as Head of EMEA Bank Loan Sales & Sourcing, where he led distressed and structured credit origination across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

"I have known Christian for 20 years, dating back to 2006. I've seen firsthand his ability to source and execute compelling investment opportunities across the European capital markets ecosystem," said Domenico Lia, Partner and Global Investment Committee Member at King Street. "Christian's strong relationships and experience, particularly in the DACH, Netherlands, and Nordic regions, make him a valuable addition to our team as we continue to expand our global investment capabilities across special situations and capital solutions."

About King Street Capital Management
King Street is a global alternative investment firm founded in 1995 that manages more than $30 billion in assets across public and private markets. The firm marries rigorous fundamental research with tactical trading and differentiated sourcing capabilities to identify investment opportunities across asset classes, up and down the capital structure. For more information, please visit www.kingstreet.com. Follow King Street Capital Management on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners
pro-kingstreet@prosek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1834844/King_Street_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/christian-grobenski-joins-king-street-as-managing-director-in-london-302670747.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
