Tradable Bits Wins Prestigious B.C. Export Award for Professional Services

Presented by the Business in Vancouver (BIV), the BC Export Awards highlight the successes of exporting companies and British Columbia's role in international trade

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Tradable Bits , a leading provider of fan engagement, data, and marketing solutions, proudly announces it has been named the winner of the Professional Services category at the 2025 B.C. Export Awards, presented by Business in Vancouver (BIV).

The B.C. Export Awards recognize British Columbian companies demonstrating excellence in international growth, strategy, and impact. Tradable Bits was selected for its ability to successfully export high-value professional services at scale, supporting teams, leagues, promoters, and rights holders across North America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Asia, and Latin America.

In addition to its category win, Tradable Bits was also named a finalist in the Advancing Technology category, reflecting the company's leadership at the intersection of AI, data, and fan engagement, using advanced analytics and machine learning to process millions of fan interactions and help sports and entertainment organizations drive measurable growth.

"This recognition is incredibly meaningful for our team," said Darshan Kaler, CEO of Tradable Bits. "On behalf of everyone at Tradable Bits, we want to thank Business in Vancouver for championing this awards program and for consistently telling the stories of B.C. companies competing on the world stage."

Kaler also acknowledged the critical role of government and trade partners in the company's international expansion.

"We're grateful for the continued support of the Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada, and we thank Minister Ravi Kahlon for being here and for supporting B.C. businesses as we scale beyond our borders," Kaler said. "Exporting isn't just about ambition - it's about infrastructure, trust, and long-term support, and we've felt that backing at every critical stage of our growth."

Tradable Bits also credited the Trade Commissioner Service for helping the company establish itself in new markets.

"The Trade Commissioner Service, and particularly Francis Acquarone, has been a true champion of Tradable Bits," Kaler added. "Not just opening doors, but helping us understand how to operate credibly and confidently in new regions."

One of the company's earliest international expansion efforts focused on the Asia-Pacific region, which has since become a key growth market.

"When we decided to expand globally, APAC was one of the first regions we prioritized," said Kaler. "At the time, we were still a relatively small team with a big idea. The level of hands-on, strategic support we received - from market intelligence to early introductions - helped us avoid costly missteps and build durable relationships. Today, APAC is one of our fastest-growing markets, supporting major sports and entertainment organizations across multiple countries."

While Tradable Bits operates globally, the company emphasized its roots in British Columbia.

"At our core, we are a B.C. company. Tradable Bits was built in Canada, is hiring here, and is proudly exporting B.C. innovation to the world," Kaler said. "Most importantly, this award belongs to our team - the builders, problem-solvers, and partners who believe that companies from British Columbia can lead on the global stage."

About Tradable Bits

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits' proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organisations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits' technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organisations. More than 100 leading organisations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents' GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America and Australia. More information is available at www.tradablebits.com .

Press Contact:

Julie Mathis at Julie@thecrooksgroup.com

SOURCE: Tradable Bits









View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tradable-bits-wins-prestigious-b.c.-export-award-for-professiona-1130857