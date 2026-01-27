Piraeus is being recognized for its transparency on environmental issues and sustainability by CDP, the global environmental non-profit, that runs an independent environmental disclosure system for companies, capital markets, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

Piraeus has been awarded an 'A-' rating for climate change, based on data disclosed through CDP's questionnaire, having the highest score among all Greek companies that participated in the assessment. In total, nearly 20,000 companies answered the questionnaire and received a score in 2025.

CDP applies a rigorous and independent methodology to evaluate disclosure quality, risk awareness, environmental management, and evidence of best practice. Scores range from A to D-, reflecting the degree of ambition, target-setting and action.

CDP is fully aligned with the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) framework and maintains the world's largest repository of environmental and climate data. Its scoring system is widely used by investors and procurement teams seeking to accelerate progress towards a net-zero, sustainable and earth-positive global economy. In 2025, 640 investors with $127 trillion in assets asked CDP to collect data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities.

Piraeus is fully committed to moving ahead with its sustainability agenda by reducing its carbon footprint, both from its operations and financing. Working closely with its clients, Piraeus Bank aspires to help their transition to a low carbon economy and maintain their competitiveness in a world marked by shifting geopolitical interests and priorities.

