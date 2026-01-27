Infosys and Cursor announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Software Engineering for Global Enterprises

Launch Cursor Center of Excellence for greenfield and brownfield engineering of complex enterprise systems with speed, consistency, and scale

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Cursor, a leading AI-powered development platform, to help enterprises worldwide accelerate their AI value journey. As part of this collaboration, the companies will set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) to accelerate enterprise adoption of software engineering agents in the development of AI native products. The CoE will enable Infosys software engineers to leverage Cursor's enterprise-grade, AI-assisted development capabilities across greenfield and brownfield opportunities. By integrating Cursor with Infosys Topaz Fabric, a purpose-built agentic services suite - a multi-layer AI fabric that unifies infrastructure, models, data, applications, and workflows into a composable, agent-ready ecosystem, Infosys will help clients to build, modernize, and scale enterprise systems with increased velocity and higher quality.

Building on Infosys' deep engineering excellence, the CoE will feature an AI Engineering Experience Zone where clients can firsthand experience Infosys Topaz Fabric engineering capabilities - bringing together the power of cloud, data, and AI to deliver cognitive solutions and intuitive experiences that drive business growth. The CoE will also serve as a hub for scaling Cursor's AI software development capabilities across Infosys' global developer workforce. This will equip engineers with next-generation AI coding tools and agentic platforms to deliver faster development cycles, better code quality, and improved outcomes for clients.

Trusted by 64 percent of the Fortune 1000, Cursor's platform combines frontier coding models with a secure, enterprise-grade Integrated Development Environment (IDE) to enable multi-agent development, deep codebase understanding, automated test generation, and accelerated refactoring. Enterprises using Cursor have reported a 39 percent increase in shipped pull requests on average, alongside faster development cycles, improved test coverage, and significantly reduced effort for legacy refactoring.

Michael Truell, CEO and Co-Founder, Cursor, said, "Infosys' commitment to building an AI-first organization makes them a natural collaborator for Cursor. Their global scale, delivery rigor, and deep industry expertise create an ideal environment to demonstrate what AI software engineering tools can achieve in the enterprise. We are excited to collaborate with Infosys as they enable over 100,000 software engineers at Infosys with agentic coding platforms and we look forward to helping their teams deliver breakthrough outcomes for customers worldwide."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Infosys, said, "Our strategic collaboration with Cursor is aimed at redefining how global enterprises build and scale AI-powered digital solutions, helping transform ideas into measurable impact. Establishing this Center of Excellence will be instrumental in equipping both Infosys developers and clients with robust, enterprise-grade tools. These resources are intended to facilitate major modernization efforts, allowing organizations to update their systems and processes efficiently and effectively. Additionally, the collaboration is strengthened by Infosys Topaz Fabric, which will accelerate modernization and foster innovation, empowering clients to reach their strategic goals."

