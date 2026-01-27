SunWiz market data ranks the manufacturer as the top energy storage supplier in Australia, Ireland, and South Africa.According to recent market data from independent solar and energy storage consultancy SunWiz, Sigenergy has emerged as the number one energy storage supplier across several international markets, including Australia, Ireland, and South Africa. Across these regions, SunWiz figures show that Sigenergy holds the highest energy storage system market share, reflecting widespread installer adoption and growing downstream demand. Data highlights that in Australia, Ireland, and South Africa, ...

