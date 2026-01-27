Researchers have studied the potential of combining photovoltaic systems with compressed air energy storage (CAES) to power a commercial building in South Africa. They found that a co-optimized system could lower total capital costs by 15-20% compared to traditional sequential sizing approaches.Researchers from South Africa's University of Pretoria have conducted a multi-objective optimization study to combine commercial and industrial (C&I) PV systems with compressed air energy storage (CAES). The study is aimed to minimize total system investment (Capex) and operational costs (Opex), while ...

