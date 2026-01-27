Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. Announces Expansion of Its Board of Directors, Strengthening Key Strategic Advisory Roles

MT. PLEASANT, SC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. ("DSRM") today announced the planned expansion of its Board of Directors with the addition of Edward Thomas McMullen Jr., who was selected to strengthen the Company's strategic advisory capabilities as DSRM expands into the subsea critical mineral exploration industry.

Edward McMullen is an American diplomat who served as the United States Ambassador to Switzerland from 2017 to 2020. Prior to his appointment as Ambassador, Mr. McMullen served as President of McMullen Public Affairs, an advertising and corporate public affairs firm. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Hampden-Sydney College, Virginia. Ambassador McMullen's depth of government experience, combined with his proven private-sector leadership, uniquely positions him to provide immediate value as DSRM navigates complex regulatory, policy, and stakeholder environments.

Anthony "Tony" Romeo, Chief Executive Officer of DSRM, commented,

"We are pleased to welcome Ambassador McMullen to the Board. His experience in international business and with governments worldwide will bring significant strategic value and global perspective to Deep Sea Rare Minerals. We are also encouraged by NOAA's recent efforts to streamline the licensing process and believe this is the right moment to further strengthen our Board as we work to make deep-sea mining a reality."

Important Regulatory Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the plans, objectives, strategies, expectations, intentions, engineering and design activities, anticipated timelines, and potential future operations of Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. and its subsidiaries, including Deep Sea Recovery, LLC, related to the potential exploration, evaluation, and long-term development of polymetallic nodule resources, subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals.

These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions, expectations, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to: engineering, technological, and manufacturing challenges; the performance, reliability, and integration of subsea systems and equipment; the timing, scope, outcome, or denial of regulatory approvals, permits, and authorizations from U.S. and international authorities; environmental assessments, baseline studies, impact evaluations, and evolving regulatory frameworks governing deep-seabed minerals; changes in governmental policy or political priorities, including those related to critical minerals; commercial, operational, financial, and logistical considerations; the availability and cost of capital and future financing needs; market conditions, commodity price fluctuations, and supply-chain uncertainty; potential delays associated with third-party engineering, fabrication, or testing; and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.

Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc. is a U.S.-based holding company focused on the responsible evaluation and potential development of subsea mineral resources through its subsidiaries, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance, environmental stewardship, and long-term strategic mineral supply considerations. www.deepsearareminerals.com

Media Contact

Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.

Email: PR@deepsearareminerals.com

SOURCE: Deep Sea Rare Minerals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/deep-sea-rare-minerals-inc.-announces-expansion-of-its-board-of-directors-strengt-1130887