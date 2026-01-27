Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 13:54 Uhr
RoboMarkets expands access to over 1,400 XETRA-traded stocks and ETFs

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, January 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets continues to enhance its platform, providing traders and investors with advanced tools, real-time market data, and zero-commission* trading on thousands of global instruments. The platform now offers access to over 1,400 XETRA-traded stocks and ETFs, one of Europe's largest and most liquid financial markets.

Expanded XETRA universe

Investors gain access to a significantly broader investment universe, covering European blue-chip companies, innovative growth stocks, index ETFs, sector ETFs, thematic ETFs, and commodity-backed instruments. This expansion allows traders to diversify portfolios efficiently while exploring leading trends across multiple sectors, from clean energy to AI innovation and global commodities.

Key features:

  • Hundreds of XETRA-traded stocks and ETFs newly available
  • Transparent pricing based on XETRA real-time market data
  • Access to popular European issuers and flagship index products
  • Broader exposure to diversified and thematic investment strategies
  • Competitive spreads on all instruments

Denis Kiselev, Chief Product Officer at RoboMarkets, commented:
"Expanding access to XETRA instruments strengthens our mission to make global trading accessible, efficient, and intelligent. Clients can now explore new investment opportunities across Europe, diversify their portfolios with thematic strategies, and trade with full transparency - all from a single platform."

RoboMarkets' multi-asset platform continues to provide professional and retail traders with comprehensive tools, free market data, and zero-commission* trading, empowering clients to navigate the global financial landscape effectively.

More information at www.robomarkets.de/en.

* - Please note that although RoboMarkets offers zero-commission trading, spreads apply to all trades.

About RoboMarkets

RoboMarkets is a registered trademark comprising:

  • RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH - a German broker that offers financial services exclusively to residents of EU/EEA countries, regulated by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) under registration no.10154068
  • RoboMarkets Ltd - a European broker regulated by the Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license no. 191/13. The Company provides professional traders with reliable access to multiple financial markets with competitive conditions
  • RM Investment Bank Ltd - an Asian investment bank regulated by the Labuan FSA under licence no. 210138BI
  • RFund AIFLNP V.C.I.C. Ltd - a European Alternative Investment Fund regulated by CySEC under licence no. LPAIF118/2014

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869406/RoboMarkets_XETRA_ETFs.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869407/RoboMarkets_XETRA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659037/5734770/RoboMarkets_Logo.jpg

RoboMarkets Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robomarkets-expands-access-to-over-1-400-xetra-traded-stocks-and-etfs-302671234.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
