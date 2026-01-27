Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
Greentree Financial Group, Inc. Congratulates Off the Hook Yachts on NYSE Opening Bell Ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Greentree Financial Group, Inc. proudly congratulates Off the Hook Yacht Sales Inc. (NYSE:OTH) on the successful ringing of the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution as a publicly traded marine services platform.

Greentree Financial Group served as strategic advisor to Off the Hook Yachts throughout its go-public and capital markets process. In addition, a Greentree-affiliated family office made an investment in the company, reflecting long-term confidence in the company's platform, leadership, and growth strategy.

Off the Hook Yachts is a full-service marine platform offering yacht sales, brokerage, charter services, yacht management, refit coordination, and marine advisory solutions to owners, operators, and investors worldwide. The company's NYSE listing represents a meaningful step forward for the global marine and luxury asset sector.

Greentree Financial Group extends its congratulations to Brian John, Chief Executive Officer of Off the Hook Yachts, and Jason Ruegg, President of the company, for their leadership and vision in guiding Off the Hook Yachts to this historic milestone.

Chris Cottone, Vice President of Greentree Financial Group, Inc., commented:

"Ringing the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange is a defining moment for Off the Hook Yachts and a testament to the strength of its platform, leadership, and long-term vision. We are proud to have served as advisors and to have our family office invest alongside the company as it enters this next chapter of growth. This milestone reflects what is possible when disciplined capital markets execution aligns with exceptional operators."

Greentree Financial Group congratulates the entire Off the Hook Yachts organization, its management team, and shareholders on this achievement and looks forward to supporting the company's continued growth as a public enterprise.

About Greentree Financial Group, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Greentree Financial Group, Inc. ("Greentree") is a capital markets advisory and family office platform providing strategic advisory, capital formation, and public company services to emerging and established businesses across multiple sectors. With offices in Plantation, Florida, and Cornelius, North Carolina, Greentree specializes in guiding high-growth companies through access to U.S. capital markets, including initial public offerings and uplisting efforts. The firm also assists public companies with ongoing compliance, periodic filings, audit readiness, and corporate governance. Greentree emphasizes tailored, long-term growth strategies, with a reported client renewal rate above 90%. More information is available at www.gtfinancial.com.

Contact:

R. Chris Cottone
Greentree Financial Group, Inc.
(954) 424-2345 (Office)
chriscottone@gtfinancial.com

SOURCE: Greentree Financial Group, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/greentree-financial-group-inc.-congratulates-off-the-hook-yachts-on-1130745

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
