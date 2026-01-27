Inovatec Systems: Inovatec to Demonstrate Advanced Loan Origination Technology at AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference 2026

Powerful automation solutions modernize lending operations, accelerate decisioning, and deliver seamless experiences to lenders, dealers, and consumers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Inovatec Systems, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for automotive financing providers, will showcase its loan origination software at the 2026 AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo, scheduled for February 1-5, 2026 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. The event brings together leaders in vehicle finance that are looking for new strategies and solutions to increase revenue, improve efficiency, and deepen dealer and customer relationships. Inovatec will be located at kiosk K32 throughout the event.

Recognized for its innovative, cloud-based loan application processing, origination, and servicing solutions, Inovatec has earned the trust of finance companies, banks, credit unions, OEMS, and other lenders throughout the United States and Canada. The company's portfolio, including its LOS, LMS, and Portal solutions, enable lenders to automate cumbersome manual workflows, resulting in fast and accurate decisioning, expedited processing, enhanced dealer and consumer experiences, and greater profits. Inovatec's solutions integrate with best-in-class third-party applications, including income verification, fraud detection, and embedded payment applications, to deliver substantial value to customers.

"The vehicle finance sector remains highly competitive, where any efficiency and productivity gains can become a significant advantage for lenders that need to book loans in a fast, accurate, and simple manner," said Samuel Heath, chief revenue officer at Inovatec. "By automating the most time-consuming processes and improving decision accuracy, Inovatec is at the forefront of empowering lenders to achieve their growth objectives while lowering costs. We are looking forward to attending the AFSA Vehicle Finance Conference and demonstrating how our solutions are perfectly suited to address these essential needs."

For information on how Inovatec's flexible lending automation, including how its LOS, LMS, and customer portal, can deliver a competitive edge to automotive lenders while maintaining gold-standard compliance, visit www.inovatec.com.

About Inovatec Systems

Inovatec Systems Corp. is a leading provider of cloud-based loan origination, loan servicing, and loan management solutions, serving lenders across North America. The company's innovative technologies enhance business outcomes by improving efficiency, accuracy, and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.inovatec.com.

