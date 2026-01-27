Anzeige
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
27.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
Tax Season Begins as IRS Refund Delays Loom, Clear Start Tax Advises Taxpayers on What to Expect

What many people really want to know is when they can expect their refund.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / With the IRS officially opening tax filing season today, many taxpayers are focused on how soon they can expect their refunds. Clear Start Tax warns that while most electronic filers may still receive refunds within the standard 21-day window, staffing challenges and filing errors could lead to delays for certain taxpayers this year.

The IRS reports that the vast majority of taxpayers now file electronically, which typically results in faster processing compared to paper returns. However, refunds can be delayed when returns contain errors, require additional review, or include certain refundable credits. Clear Start Tax notes that taxpayers claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) should expect longer processing times due to mandatory fraud-prevention reviews required by law.

"Taxpayers often assume refunds are automatic and fast, but that's not always the case," said a Clear Start Tax spokesperson. "Returns that require manual review or include credits the IRS must verify can take weeks longer, even when filed electronically."

Clear Start Tax also cautions that IRS customer service capacity may be strained this filing season, making it harder for taxpayers to resolve issues quickly if problems arise. Missed forms, incorrect withholding, or discrepancies in reported income can all slow refund timelines and, in some cases, result in IRS notices.

To avoid delays, Clear Start Tax recommends filing electronically, choosing direct deposit, double-checking income and withholding information, and using the IRS "Where's My Refund?" tool to monitor return status. Taxpayers who receive notices or experience extended delays may benefit from professional assistance to address the issue before penalties or interest accrue.

About Clear Start Tax
Clear Start Tax is a national tax resolution firm that helps individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues, including back taxes, penalties, and collection actions. The firm focuses on educating taxpayers about compliance requirements and guiding them through available relief options to achieve lasting financial stability.

Need Help With Back Taxes?
Click the link below:
https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/
(888) 710-3533

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tax-season-begins-as-irs-refund-delays-loom-clear-start-tax-advi-1130841

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
