New 2.4 GWh adiabatic compressed air energy storage (CAES) plant now operational in in Jiangsu province. The large-scale CAES uses molten salt and pressurized thermal water storage to achieve high efficiency, with power generated through two 300 MW units.From ESS News The world's largest compressed-air storage plant has been switched on at a salt cave in China, according to a statement from Harbin Electric Group, significantly bolstering long-duration energy storage capacity in the region. Guoxin Suyan Huai'an Salt Cavern Compressed Air Energy Storage Demonstration Project consists of two 300 ...

