Aeron Sequencer, currently in late-stage development, is designed to enable the delivery of resilient, highly performant distributed trading systems at scale.

It provides out-of-the-box application infrastructure, significantly accelerating and de-risking development of large-scale, complex platforms for broker-dealers and exchanges.

Adaptive, the leader in custom trading technology solutions, today announced it is developing Aeron Sequencer, a software infrastructure platform designed to tackle the most persistent challenges in modern trading system development: consistency, scalability, performance, and availability.

Delivering on these requirements demands niche expertise, large-scale investment, and extended delivery timelines. When done poorly, the consequences can be severe-from regulatory compliance issues to an inability to compete. With the growing demands of 24/7 markets, these challenges are becoming more complex, forcing financial firms to confront a critical issue: their most talented engineers are spending less time on business innovation and more time on foundational infrastructure.

This is where sequenced architectures excel. Unlike some legacy or microservice architectures that use an eventually consistent paradigm, sequenced architectures are a superior way to build institutional trading systems because they are built on a single, global sequence of events. This approach simplifies development and ensures consistency and auditability.

Aeron Sequencer is a great fit for the needs of broker-dealers and exchanges, providing out-of-the-box application infrastructure to deliver complex, high-performance platforms at speed. By cleanly separating infrastructure from business functionality, Aeron Sequencer enables faster delivery, reduces operational risk, and helps firms remain competitive in an increasingly demanding, always-on market.

At its core, Aeron Sequencer uses a replicated state machine architecture with a globally ordered, highly available message log. It's capable of processing millions of messages per second at microsecond latency, freeing development teams from the complexity of building and operating this foundational layer themselves.

Key benefits and features that are being developed include:

Performance and reliability: Processes millions of messages per second at microsecond latency, with automatic failover and 24/7 operation.

Matt Barrett, CEO at Adaptive, said: "Markets are in a period of rapid change, as risk and volatility intensify and changes to global market structure look increasingly likely. Aeron Sequencer is being developed to empower organisations such as broker-dealers, exchanges and others, to meet these challenges by de-risking complex tech infrastructure projects and empowering development teams. By providing best-in-class quality attributes for resiliency, performance, and consistency, we enable our clients to own their innovation and build differentiated trading solutions that allow them to capitalise on increasing trading volumes and scale in response to a changing market."

Martin Thompson, Co-creator of Aeron and Chief Architect at Adaptive,adds:"Building resilient distributed systems at scale is a huge challenge. Aeron Sequencer is a game-changer because it brings replicated state machine architectures to capital markets, offering a complete solution for teams to collaborate independently, streamline testing, and ensure total ordering and auditability-all without the complexity of traditional distributed infrastructure. It's built on proven Aeron technology, already trusted by dozens of leading capital markets firms, so teams can build and deploy with confidence."

Availability Contact Information:

Aeron Sequencer is in late-stage development for deployment in both cloud and on-premises environments.

- To express interest in early-access, join the waitlist: visit https://aeron.io/aeron-sequencer or email info@aeron.io.

About Adaptive

Adaptive are the leading experts in custom trading technology solutions, crafting bespoke front-office platforms across asset classes for financial services firms wanting to own their technology to differentiate and drive ongoing innovation. Through a unique combination of deep capital markets expertise and world-leading technology, Adaptive creates competitive advantage for businesses now, and for the future.

Amongst Adaptive's technologies, Aeron, is the global standard for high-throughput, low-latency, resilient trading systems, on-premise and in the cloud. With offices in London, New York, Barcelona, Montréal, and Manila, Adaptive ensures seamless global reach and support.

www.aeron.io www.weareadaptive.com

