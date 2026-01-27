Unified AML/KYC managed services and advanced fund subscription technology deliver a seamless onboarding experience for private markets firms

ACA Group (ACA), the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services, and Anduin, a provider of investor onboarding and fund subscription technology, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a fully integrated investor onboarding solution that combines advanced subscription technology with expert AML/KYC managed services and regulatory technology.

The partnership combines Anduin's investor onboarding and fund subscription platform with ACA's deep AML/KYC compliance expertise and managed services to create a single-point solution and lockstep operating model. The combined offering is supported by ACA's ComplianceAlpha AML/KYC technology to enhance automation, risk detection, and efficiency. Through the collaboration, ACA's AML/KYC workflows operate in coordination with Anduin's onboarding platform, enabling a unified process for investor intake, screening, review, and documentation.

As private markets firms manage growing investor volumes, increasingly complex fund structures, and global limited partner (LP) bases, investor onboarding has become a critical part of the fundraising and investor experience. Investor relations teams are expected to move faster, provide greater transparency, and deliver a smooth onboarding process while navigating evolving AML/KYC requirements, sanctions programs, and cross-border regulatory expectations.

Designed for an environment where sanctions programs change rapidly and beneficial ownership structures are becoming more opaque, the integrated solution enables firms to apply consistent, risk-based controls while maintaining operational efficiency and a strong investor experience. The integrated solution is designed for private fund managers, general partners, investment advisers, broker-dealers with AML/KYC obligations, highly regulated funds, fund administrators, and legal teams seeking to reduce operational complexity and align all parties within a single, coordinated workflow.

"We believe the best outcomes for our clients come from partnering with specialists like ACA who bring deep expertise in their respective domains," said Eliot Hodges, CEO of Anduin. "By combining Anduin's onboarding technology with ACA's AML/KYC expertise, we're delivering a unified operating model that reflects how private markets firms actually operate-complex structures, global investors, and the need for both efficiency and regulatory confidence."

"Investor onboarding and AML/KYC reviews are deeply interconnected, yet they are often managed through fragmented systems and vendors," said Patrick Olson, CEO of ACA Group. "As regulatory expectations rise globally and regulators place greater emphasis on transparency, beneficial ownership, and real-world effectiveness, firms need solutions that are compliant and defensible. Our partnership with Anduin delivers a true single-point solution with one platform and one workflow that helps firms streamline onboarding, strengthen compliance oversight, and reduce risk without sacrificing the investor experience."

Key features of the co-branded, fully integrated solution include:

Faster investor onboarding and accelerated fundraising through a single-point solution and workflow that eliminates manual handoffs, redundant data collection, and disconnected systems.

through a single-point solution and workflow that eliminates manual handoffs, redundant data collection, and disconnected systems. A smoother, more transparent investor experience with smart, dynamic subscription forms, real-time progress visibility, and clear, coordinated communication throughout the onboarding process.

with smart, dynamic subscription forms, real-time progress visibility, and clear, coordinated communication throughout the onboarding process. Centralized, real-time oversight across all internal and external onboarding stakeholders , giving fund managers a unified view of investor progress, legal review, fund administrator coordination, and AML/KYC review status in one consolidated interface.

, giving fund managers a unified view of investor progress, legal review, fund administrator coordination, and AML/KYC review status in one consolidated interface. Stronger, more defensible AML/KYC controls supported by ACA's managed services and advanced risk screening powered by ComplianceAlpha and Encore AI, enabling consistent, risk-based reviews across jurisdictions and investor types.

supported by ACA's managed services and advanced risk screening powered by ComplianceAlpha and Encore AI, enabling consistent, risk-based reviews across jurisdictions and investor types. Early identification and mitigation of high-risk investors through automated risk detection, enhanced screening for sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and adverse media, and immediate escalation.

through automated risk detection, enhanced screening for sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and adverse media, and immediate escalation. Reduced operational burden for general partners (GPs), fund administrators, and legal teams by aligning all parties within one coordinated workflow, improving efficiency while maintaining governance-grade oversight.

by aligning all parties within one coordinated workflow, improving efficiency while maintaining governance-grade oversight. Audit-ready documentation and regulatory confidence with a permanent compliance record that supports reporting, examinations, and evolving regulatory expectations without disrupting the investor experience.

About ACA Group

ACA Group (ACA) is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) advisor in financial services. For over 20 years, we've empowered our clients to launch, grow, and protect their business. Our global team of 1,400 employees includes former regulators and practitioners with a deep understanding of the regulatory landscape. Our innovative approach integrates advisory, managed services, distribution solutions, and analytics with our ComplianceAlpha technology platform. For more information, visit www.acaglobal.com.

About Anduin

Anduin is revolutionizing the investor onboarding experience in the alternative and private markets. Whether engaging your LPs with our marketing-focused data rooms or providing a secure and collaborative environment to navigate the complex fund subscription process, connecting LPs and GPs efficiently is our obsession. Our ecosystem has connected over 18,000 investors with over 360 funds, helping raise over $33 billion in capital globally. To learn more, visit www.anduintransact.com.

