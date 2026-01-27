Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.01.2026
1 Billion Dollar reichen nicht: Europas kritisches Rohstoffproblem
PR Newswire
27.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
BrowserStack Launches Accessibility DevTools to Shift Left Accessibility Testing into IDE

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrowserStack, the world's leading software testing platform, today announced the launch of Accessibility DevTools, expanding into IDEs to help teams detect and fix accessibility issues as they code.

BrowserStack Accessibility Devtools, detect and fix accessibility in your IDE while coding and before every commit.

For years, accessibility has been treated as a final checkpoint rather than a core part of development. That approach no longer scales. The WebAIM Million 2025 report shows that 96% of home pages still fail basic accessibility checks, even as ADA lawsuits rose 37% in early 2025. When issues surface during testing, fixes are expensive, releases get delayed, and teams are forced into rework.

To change this, BrowserStack's Accessibility DevTools brings real-time, AI-powered accessibility checks directly into developers' IDEs, enabling teams to fix issues early.

"Developers already have strong tools to catch bugs as they write code. With Accessibility DevTools, they now get WCAG expertise right inside their IDEs," said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and Co-founder of BrowserStack. "Our focus is on making inclusive development simple and practical, so teams can build accessible products without slowing down."

Powered by BrowserStack's Spectra Rule Engine, Accessibility DevTools delivers automated issue detection across 15+ high-impact WCAG success criteria and supports web and mobile app development.

Key capabilities include:

  • Real-time accessibility linting in popular IDEs across frameworks such as React, React Native, Native iOS and Native Android projects.
  • AI-powered remediation guidance, integrated with tools like Copilot, Claude, and Cursor, for faster, context-aware fixes.
  • Accessibility enforcement in Git pre-commit hooks and CI/CD builds via CLI tool, preventing inaccessible code from reaching production.
  • Lint accessibility issues in custom internal components, and not just standard HTML.

Accessibility DevTools is part of BrowserStack's end-to-end Accessibility Suite, supporting teams across the full software lifecycle-from design and development to testing and ongoing monitoring.

About BrowserStack

BrowserStack is the world's leading software testing platform, powered by AI to help developers and QA teams deliver quality software at speed. Trusted by over 50,000 teams, including Amazon, Microsoft, and NVIDIA, BrowserStack powers more than three million tests every day across 21 global data centers. The platform gives teams instant access to over 30,000 real devices and browsers.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

Media Contact:
Press Relations Team
press@browserstack.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2870482/BrowserStack_Devtools.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490455/5737234/BrowserStack_Logo.jpg

BrowserStack Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/browserstack-launches-accessibility-devtools-to-shift-left-accessibility-testing-into-ide-302671237.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
