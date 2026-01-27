NETSOL Technologies Inc.: Northridge Finance, a division of the Bank of Ireland, goes live with NETSOL's Transcend Finance platform to support its growth strategy

ENCINO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, has announced the deployment of its Transcend Finance platform for Northridge Finance, a division of Bank of Ireland UK, to optimize its wholesale finance capabilities.

Built to simplify and automate dealer funding operations, Transcend Finance's Wholesale Finance System provides a seamless and effective solution for automating and managing the entire wholesale finance lifecycle. It enables dealers, distributors and supply chain stakeholders to achieve greater efficiency, control and scalable growth.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have successfully implemented our Transcend Finance platform for Northridge Finance to underpin their growth strategy of their wholesale finance operations," said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NETSOL Technologies Inc. "Northridge have exciting plans and wanted differentiated and elevated capabilities in wholesale stocking. Transcend Finance gives them increased operational agility, automation, faster payments, robust risk management and a richer dealer experience they can use to grow their portfolio. We are excited to partner with them as they embrace the future of wholesale finance with our cutting-edge technology."

"Northridge Finance is one of the most dynamic and partner-focused finance houses in the United Kingdom and has been a reputed provider of financial services for over six decades," stated Jason Hurwitz, Sales Director at NETSOL Technologies Europe. "We're immensely proud to partner with Northridge on their digital transformation journey. Our expertise in wholesale finance coupled with our innovative technology offers a comprehensive wholesale finance platform that drives business growth, adds material value to dealers and enhances the lender-dealer relationship."

"At Northridge, we are excited to deploy NETSOL's Transcend Wholesale Finance platform which will help us in our transformation and growth journey," said Spencer Halil, Managing Director of Northridge Finance. "We were impressed with NETSOL's innovative platform and approach which will enable us to strengthen our proposition to our dealers who will now be better connected through a platform which offers the flexibility and instant access, including a mobile app. At Northridge, premium dealer experiences are fundamental and aligned to Northridge's values and proposition and we will continue to invest in innovation, including AI technology as we enhance our dealer offerings."

About Northridge Finance

Northridge Finance is part of the Bank of Ireland UK PLC and specializes in providing personal and commercial asset finance products across the UK. Bank of Ireland UK is part of the Bank of Ireland Group, an international financial services group operating across Ireland, the UK, the European Union and the United States. Operating across Northern Ireland and Great Britain, Bank of Ireland UK offers a range of flexible financial services and products to help its customers, colleagues and communities to thrive.

Bank of Ireland UK supports customers across a range of channels, including its branch and business centre network, regional telephone contact centres and a wide range of digital banking channels.

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for the asset finance and leasing industry, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1996, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its clients, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements relating to the development of the Company's products and services and future operation results, including statements regarding the Company that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The words "expects," "anticipates," variations of such words, and similar expressions, identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, but their absence does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could affect the Company's actual results include the progress and costs of the development of products and services and the timing of the market acceptance. The subject Companies expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based.

