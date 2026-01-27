Network to Code Grows Recurring Revenue 52% in 2025, Raises Investment to Accelerate Commercial Automation Software in 2026

Expanded backing from Guidepost Growth Equity and new CEO leadership fuel product-led growth and commercialization of the Nautobot automation platform

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Network to Code , a leader in AI-powered network automation, today announced 2025 performance highlighted by 52% recurring revenue growth, marking the company's second consecutive year of double-digit organic growth across its SaaS and services portfolio. Building on this momentum, Guidepost Growth Equity has expanded its investment to support Network to Code's next phase of product-led growth and commercialization of enterprise automation software.

The investment supports Network to Code scaling product development and go-to-market activities for commercial software built on Nautobot , its open source enterprise network automation platform, while advancing AI-powered capabilities designed to help organizations operate increasingly complex, multi-vendor networks with greater speed, resilience, and confidence.

Network to Code supports some of the world's largest and most complex enterprise networks, such as NVIDIA, delivering automation across global production environments. Those insights drove the expansion into commercial software centered on Nautobot to unify network data, establish a network intended state, and orchestrate automation at scale. With more than 50,000 installs globally, Nautobot serves as the foundation for enterprise-grade, multi-vendor automation available via Nautobot and Nautobot Cloud , with advanced AI capabilities delivered through NautobotGPT .

"One of the most compelling aspects of Network to Code is the strength of our community and its relentless focus on delivering real operational outcomes for customers," said Paul Brady, CEO of Network to Code. "In 2026, our priority is scaling Nautobot's commercial application ecosystem so enterprises can automate with greater intelligence, speed, and confidence. Guidepost's continued investment reflects their belief in our technology, our team, and our ability to lead the next chapter of AI-powered network automation."

Brady was appointed CEO in December 2025 to lead Network to Code's product-led growth strategy and commercialization efforts. He brings extensive experience scaling enterprise software and cloud-delivered products, aligning product, go-to-market, and customer success to accelerate time-to-value.

Network to Code will launch new commercial software applications with the Nautobot 3.1 release in April 2026, including general availability of OS Upgrades and Operational Compliance applications, expanding the existing portfolio that includes NautobotGPT and the Ansible Automation solution. The OS Upgrades application-long requested by customers-automates one of the most complex and risk-prone network operations by enabling centralized tracking, management, and updating of network operating systems, improving efficiency, reducing risk, and strengthening compliance.

"Enterprises face growing challenges from multi-vendor complexity, fragmented data, tool sprawl, and rising compliance risk," said Russ Pyle, General Partner at Guidepost Growth Equity. "Network to Code is uniquely positioned to address these challenges with advanced automation software. Given the company's strong 2025 momentum and the addition of proven leadership, this was the right time for us to increase our investment as Network to Code enters its next phase of growth in 2026."

