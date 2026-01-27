Symetrix Unveils Cognio: The Next-Generation Audio, Video, and Control Platform

With breakthrough distributed architecture and wire-free design workflows, Cognio redefines how AV systems are designed, deployed, and operated; see it for the first time at ISE 2026

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Symetrix , a global leader in high-performance AV processing, control, and monitoring solutions, today announced the launch of Cognio , a brand-new software-driven Audio, Video, and Control (AVC) ecosystem designed to dramatically simplify system design, accelerate deployment, and deliver more flexible, scalable AV experiences. Cognio will make its official public debut at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026 in Barcelona, where attendees can experience an entirely new approach to deploying Audio, Video, and Control solutions at the Symetrix booth ( 5M390 ).

Cognio represents a fundamental rethinking of how AV systems are built, combining distributed intelligence with code-free control into a single platform powered by DesignOps, the patented software that underpins the next-generation hardware and software platform. By seamlessly connecting its modernized software application with a distributed approach to smart devices, Cognio unifies design, configuration, commissioning, control, and ongoing operation into unified, streamlined workflows in which a single device can power multiple spaces, or multiple devices can support a single space, allowing systems to scale naturally across rooms, buildings, or entire campuses.

Rather than starting with fixed hardware, Cognio enables AV professionals to design workflows based on rooms, zones, and signal flows, then add hardware later, delivering unprecedented flexibility and scalability in AV design. True pre-hardware emulation lets designers perform AV line checks before installation, allowing them to confirm that audio and video signals are present and functioning properly from their desk, before ever setting foot on site - saving teams time and money.

"Traditional AV design workflows begin by selecting hardware and then forcing the system to fit. Cognio flips that model, enabling a shift from device-dependent planning to solution-centric design," said Mark Graham, CEO of Symetrix. "Cognio removes complexity and artificial constraints from the creative process and lets consultants and integrators focus on delivering the right experience for the space at hand."

Cognio is the result of more than four years of dedicated design and development, shaped by extensive feedback from consultants and integrators worldwide. By streamlining processes into a single platform, Cognio dramatically reduces complexity while delivering better outcomes for integrators, consultants, and end users.

A Wire-Free Workflow That Eliminates Manual Routing

At the core of Cognio is a patented, wire-free design approach to workflows powered by DesignOps software, using a spreadsheet-like canvas for unbounded creativity. Designers place processing modules in sequence rather than manually drawing signal paths; Cognio automatically connects them and maintains the routing logic behind the scenes. Add, remove, or rearrange modules, and the signal flow adapts instantly, eliminating visual clutter, reducing errors, and significantly reducing design time. The result is a clearer, faster, and more intuitive way to build even the most complex systems.

With a completely reimagined approach to system design, Cognio eliminates repetitive tasks, enables reuse at every level, and provides offline emulation, so users can design, validate, and deploy systems in record time without sacrificing quality.

Distributed by Design: Processing and Control Everywhere

Cognio is built on a distributed architecture in which every connected device shares a common firmware foundation. This enables signal processing, AVoIP Dante audio, control, and web-based access to exist throughout the system, not just in a centralized processor.

This approach allows integrators to deploy exactly the right amount of capability where it's needed, expand systems incrementally and on demand, and design resilient architectures that adapt as projects grow or change. By leveraging software-driven architecture, users get powerful systems that scale efficiently and cost less than traditional hardware-centric solutions.

Audio Emulation Before Hardware Installation

One of Cognio's most powerful capabilities is true pre-hardware system emulation. Cognio firmware runs directly on the DesignOps computer, generating real digital audio through the design so indicators move, signal paths can be validated, and issues can be identified early. Designers can see how a system will behave long before any hardware is installed, reducing on-site commissioning time and accelerating time to successful deployment.

Design Sleek, Highly Intuitive Control Interfaces, No Code Needed

Cognio features a powerful, no-code control interface builder that allows AV professionals to create polished, visually engaging user experiences without external graphics tools or custom programming. Vector-based interface elements scale cleanly across devices, while a built-in theme system allows integrators to apply branding, colors, and styles instantly, then reuse them across projects, customers, or vertical markets. With intuitive design tools anyone can use, Cognio makes it easier than ever to create attractive control interfaces that clients will love.

From Design to Operation, All in One Platform

Cognio unifies the entire AV lifecycle with modes for design and operation, and dynamic switching between the two:

Design Mode for building and editing systems with speed and clarity.

Operation Mode for real-time monitoring, logging, and diagnostics across the entire site.

Seamless switching between modes to troubleshoot, adjust, and verify changes instantly.

Instead of context switching between separate tools for design, commissioning, and monitoring, teams work from a single, cohesive environment.

Professional-Grade Tools Built for Everyday Use

Cognio was designed around the real-world needs of the AV community:

Consultants gain confidence specifying unified, interoperable systems.

Integrators benefit from faster workflows, fewer errors, and reusable project elements.

End-users enjoy intuitive control and systems that evolve with their spaces.

By simplifying complexity behind the scenes, Cognio enables better outcomes for everyone involved.

Cognio Resources and Availability

To help professionals learn more about Cognio, Symetrix has published educational resources from e-books to training courses, available now at: https://www.symetrix.co/news/symetrix-unveils-cognio-the-next-generation-audio-video-and-control-platform .

Cognio will be available in Q2 of 2026.

Download the Cognio press kit here .

Celebrate 50 Years of Innovation with Symetrix

Symetrix will mark its 50th anniversary with its showcase at ISE 2026. Visitors can experience the latest advancements from Symetrix ( booth 5M390 ), where the company will demonstrate its flagship DSPs, hardware and software solutions, and control interfaces, along with an exclusive first look at Cognio. Live demonstrations, Q&A sessions, and hands-on demo stations will run daily throughout the event.

Meet Symetrix at ISE 2026

AV integrators, design consultants, and technology end-users are invited to experience Symetrix's 50-year milestone showcase at booth 5M390. To schedule a meeting with a Symetrix product expert at ISE, visit: https://symetrix.zoholandingpage.com/symetrix-ise-2026/ .

Book a Press Briefing

Members of the ISE registered press are encouraged to book a press briefing with Symetrix for the latest updates at the show. To schedule a press briefing, please contact Megan Fasy at megan@grithaus.agency .

About Symetrix

For 50 years, Symetrix has empowered AV professionals with high-performance signal processing, control, and monitoring solutions. Focused on delivering exceptional audio quality, intuitive design tools, and reliable networked systems, Symetrix serves customers across corporate, civic, education, healthcare, and entertainment markets worldwide. Learn more at www.symetrix.co .

Press Contact

Megan Fasy

Grithaus Agency

megan@grithaus.agency

+1 (617) 480-3674

###

SOURCE: Symetrix

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/symetrix-unveils-cognio-the-next-generation-audio-video-and-contr-1130862