Researchers in Hong Kong have developed a hybrid-energy heat pump that seamlessly combines absorption and compression cycles using crystallization-free ionic liquids, improving efficiency and reliability across varying solar conditions. Simulations in multiple Chinese cities show the system can significantly cut electricity use and cooling costs, making it promising for sustainable building cooling and future commercial scaling.A research team at the City University of Hong Kong has designed a novel hybrid-energy heat pump (HEHP) system that enables a gradual transition from an absorption cycle ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...