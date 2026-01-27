Dematic Appoints Alexandre Guiard as Senior Vice President. Business Solutions, Americas

Seasoned global leader to oversee integrated sales and execution functions, advancing Dematic's commitment to seamless solution delivery

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation, announced Alexandre Guiard rejoined the company as senior vice president, business solutions for the Americas region effective January 26, 2026. In this role, Guiard will lead the business solutions sales strategy and execution for the Americas, bringing these functions together to strengthen regional performance and support scalable growth.

"With Alex's return, we will continue to solidify our operational performance while scaling our business through our customer-centric culture," said Mike Larsson, President, Dematic and KION Group Executive Board Member. "His leadership will strengthen how we support customers at every stage - from early engagement through final implementation - aligning sales and delivery to ensure a more seamless, consistent experience across the Americas."

Guiard previously led the Americas Project Execution team at Dematic before briefly departing to join Valeo's Brain Division Group in Japan, where he was later appointed as National President for Valeo Japan and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations). Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at KPS Capital Partners, Faurecia Automotive Seating, and Valeo Thermal Business Group.

"Returning to Dematic is an opportunity to work with the people shaping the future of the supply chain," said Guiard. "Dematic's customer-first approach and reliable solutions are why it continues to lead the industry. I look forward to building on both my global experience and deep familiarity with Dematic in this new role to enhance operational performance and drive growth for us and our customers."

With more than 20 years of global experience in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, and Mexico, Guiard brings a deep international perspective to the organization. His background in leading diverse, cross-regional teams will help strengthen Dematic customer support across the Americas.

Guiard holds a master's degree in business administration from the Institute of Business Administration (France) and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from EPMI (France). He also completed the General Management Program (GMP) in Business Administration and Management at Harvard Business School.

