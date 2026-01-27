Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Sparta Commercial Services CEO Tony Havens Featured on Water Tower Research Small-Cap Spotlight Podcast

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. ("Sparta" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SRCO), a fintech and private credit solutions provider with diversified operations in financial services, e-commerce & mobile technology, and health and wellness, today announced that CEO Tony Havens was featured on the Water Tower Research Small-Cap Spotlight Podcast alongside Eduardo Filho, CEO of WeDev Group, Sparta's technology partner. The episode was hosted by Tim Gerdeman and James Kisner of Water Tower Research.

The conversation provides investors with a detailed look into Sparta's strategic transformation into a fintech-focused organization-highlighting its Agoge Global USA subsidiary and its mission to eliminate inefficiencies in Brazil's trade finance market. Agoge's platform automates compliance, streamlines loan processing, and enables direct dollar-settled transactions for small- and medium-sized importers in Brazil, bypassing costly and time-consuming currency conversions.

"We're excited to share how Agoge is addressing real-world pain points for businesses navigating cross-border trade," said Tony Havens, CEO of Sparta Commercial Services. "Our model combines automation, compliance, and private credit to unlock scalable financial access in emerging markets, starting with Brazil."

The discussion also explores:

Early traction and completed loan cycles through Agoge's platform.

Expansion of financing capacity to meet rising demand.

Plans to replicate the Brazil model across other Latin American markets using a scalable and regulatory-adaptive architecture.

Investors can listen to the full podcast here and review Water Tower Research's summary report here for deeper insight into Sparta's evolving fintech strategy and milestones.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), founded in 2004 and headquartered in New York City, is a fintech company operating across three business segments: Financial Services, E-Commerce & Mobile Technology, and Health and Wellness. Its subsidiaries include Agoge Global USA, Inc., which provides staged financing, compliance solutions, and integrated expense management for cross-border trade; iMobile Solutions, Inc., a provider of mobile application development, website design, e-commerce solutions, and vehicle history reports; and New World Health Brands, Inc., which offers a line of high-quality wellness supplements. The Company's diversified business model supports growth through innovation, strategic partnerships, and market-driven technology solutions.

About Agoge Global USA, Inc.

Agoge Global USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., provides finance, facilitation, and communications services within the import/export sector, focusing on underserved markets. Agoge's proprietary EZBroker360 platform automates compliance, invoicing, and settlement processes, enabling Brazilian importers to access private credit and streamline global trade transactions. For more information, visit www.agogeglobalusa.com.

About WeDev Group Ltda.

WeDev Group Ltda. is a Brazilian innovator focused on disrupting traditional standards through new business models that drive efficiency, compliance, and growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, possible fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1020

Email: srco@crescendo-ir.com

SOURCE: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sparta-commercial-services-ceo-tony-havens-featured-on-water-towe-1130544