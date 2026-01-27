Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Capital to Host UXS Showcase with Baltic Ghost Wing in Tallinn Focused on Operationally Proven Unmanned Systems

TALLINN, EE / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground robot intelligence through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that Ondas Capital will host UXS Showcase, a private, invitation-only, two-day event dedicated to unmanned systems and technologies that have been validated in operational environments, including experience gained in Ukraine.

UXS Showcase is organized by Ondas Capital in partnership with the Baltic Ghost Wing Center of Excellence and is designed to bring together operators, engineers, developers, industry leaders, managers, and investors for focused, practical exchange centered on real-world application.

Unlike traditional defense conferences, UXS Showcase is structured around operational relevance. The program emphasizes live demonstrations, hands-on technical sessions, and professional dialogue focused on systems that have been deployed, evaluated, and refined under operational conditions. The event facilitates direct knowledge transfer between those developing unmanned technologies and those employing them in the field.

The program will address unmanned solutions across air, land, surface, and underwater domains, along with enabling technologies including autonomy software, sensors, communications, and system integration. Discussions and demonstrations will focus on performance in contested environments, operational reliability, scalability, and the transition from field use to broader deployment.

UXS Showcase reflects Ondas Capital's focus on accelerating the transition of proven unmanned technologies from operational use into scalable deployment across allied defense and security markets. By convening stakeholders directly involved in real-world deployment, the event aims to advance a practical understanding of what works in practice and how these capabilities can be scaled responsibly and effectively.

Additional details regarding participation and program structure will be shared directly with invited attendees.

About Ondas Capital

Ondas Capital is the investment and advisory platform of Ondas Inc., focused on scaling unmanned and autonomous systems that have proven their effectiveness in real-world use. The platform combines investment with hands-on advisory support to help technologies move from limited deployment to broader adoption. Initially, Ondas Capital's activities focus on Eastern Europe and Ukraine, with plans to expand into U.S. and European allied markets.

About Baltic Ghost Wing Center of Excellence (BGWCE)

BGWCE, based in Jõhvi, Estonia, is a specialized training and evaluation center for unmanned systems and tactical readiness. The Center was officially unveiled in May 2024 and began operational activities in the fall of 2024.

BGWCE applies proven aviation training principles inspired by military pilot training programs, adapting them for unmanned systems. By combining advanced technology with practical tactical training, the Center prepares operators to perform in battlefield-like conditions while supporting innovation, regional cooperation, and the development of globally relevant defense capabilities.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS), Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks. Ondas' technologies offer a powerful combination of aerial intelligence and next-generation connectivity to enhance security, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making across essential industries.

Ondas Autonomous Systems ("OAS") delivers a portfolio of AI-powered defense and security platforms deployed globally to protect sensitive sites, populations, and critical infrastructure. Through its operating companies-American Robotics, Airobotics, Apeiro Motion, Roboteam Ltd., and Sentrycs-OAS provides an integrated suite of autonomous aerial, ground, and counter-UAS solutions. These include the Optimus System, the first FAA-certified small UAS for fully automated aerial security and data capture; Iron Drone Raider, an autonomous counter-UAS interception platform; Roboteam's combat-proven tactical ground robotic systems for military and special operations forces; Apeiro Motion's advanced ground robotics and tethered UAV systems with proprietary navigation and communications technologies; and Sentrycs' Cyber-over-RF (CoRF) and protocol-manipulation counter-UAS solutions.

Ondas Capital plans to combine advisory services and strategic investment management services to accelerate the rapid scaling and global deployment of unmanned and autonomous systems to Allied defense and security markets.

Ondas Networks provides software-defined wireless broadband technology through its FullMAX platform, based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. This standards-based system delivers high-performance connectivity for mission-critical IoT applications in markets such as rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government.

