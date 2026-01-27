Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces the issuance of its first U.S. Patent granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (the "USPTO") for the Company's proprietary system for producing high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuels.

This patent, No. US 12,441,674 B2, protects critical intellectual property underlying the Company's novel Compact Cascade Oligomerizer, engineered for high efficiency fuel synthesis performance using the Methanol-to-Jet process. The design is a unitary vessel with multiple chambers incorporated into a single column, as opposed to current proposed systems that use multiple separate and single purpose reactors to produce saturated linear hydrocarbon chains via methanol synthesis, oligomerisation and hydrogenation in sequence.

The newly granted patent, titled "SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR GENERATING SYNTHETIC FUEL," secures Syntholene's rights to a fuel generator and a method for generating fuel in which a Monolithic Block includes a plurality of plates stacked and bonded together. This represents a foundational innovation for delivering high-yield, low-cost, and ultra-pure synthetic fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (eSAF).

"This patent represents a major milestone for Syntholene as we continue to de-risk and protect our next-generation platform for industrial-scale synthetic fuel production," said Dan Sutton, CEO of Syntholene. "It reinforces our leadership in proprietary, high-efficiency process design, and strengthens our commercial moat as we continue to refine our process components and enhance the efficiency of our integrated supply chain."

"We are proud that the USPTO has recognized this novel approach to high level integration of discrete systems into an efficient unitary solution." Said Syntholene Chief Engineer John Kutsch. "This patent represents Syntholene's unique process intensification approach to high-efficiency systems integration."

This intellectual property covers core reactor architecture and process integration within the Company's integrated fuel synthesis systems. It describes a key technology designed to maximize fuel yield and product purity from syngas inputs while minimizing unwanted byproducts typical in legacy fuel synthesis reactor systems, and employs the physical proximity of exothermic and endothermic reactions within the same unit to maximize heat integration and utilization.

Syntholene continues to pursue patent protection across North America, Europe, and Asia to secure its differentiated IP position ahead of commercial-scale deployments.

About Syntholene

Syntholene is actively commercializing a new production pathway for low-cost clean fuel synthesis. The target output is ultrapure synthetic jet fuel, manufactured at 70% lower cost than the nearest competing technology. The Company's mission is to deliver the world's first truly high-performance, low-cost, and carbon-neutral synthetic fuel at an industrial scale.

Founded by experienced operators across advanced energy infrastructure, nuclear technology, low-emissions steel refining, process engineering, and capital markets, Syntholene aims to be the first team to deliver a scalable modular production platform for cost-competitive synthetic fuel, thus accelerating the commercialization of carbon-neutral efuels across global markets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "aims", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding the patented technology and its intended benefits, the protections afforded by the patent, jurisdictions of patent protection, the commercial benefits of the Company's intellectual property and patent, the Company's business plans, commercial scalability, technical and economic viability, anticipated geothermal power availability, and future commercial opportunities, are forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, Syntholene's ability to meet production targets, realize projected economic benefits, overcome technical challenges, secure financing, maintain regulatory compliance, manage geopolitical risks, and successfully negotiate definitive terms. Syntholene does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Readers are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

