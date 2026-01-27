Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Announces Appointment of Chad Hagen to the Board of Directors

Industry Leader Adds Extensive Business Building and Commercial Expertise

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Organto Foods Incorporated (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) ("Organto" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Chad Hagen, an experienced executive in the global natural and organic food and beverage industry, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Hagen replaces Mr. Alejandro Maldonado, who resigned as a director of the Company effective January 26, 2026.

"On behalf of the entire Organto team, we want to thank Alejandro for his many contributions to Organto and wish him sincerest best wishes with his future endeavours," said Steve Bromley, Chair and Co-CEO of the Company.

Mr. Hagen is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience building, scaling, and operating businesses across the food, beverage, and fresh produce industries, with a passion and focus on sustainable business platforms. Mr. Hagen currently serves as Chief Commercial Officer for Sojo Industries, a fast-growing national technology company that utilizes robotics, mobility, and proprietary software to deliver efficient variety and multi-packing solutions to the food and beverage industry.

Prior to joining Sojo, Mr. Hagen spent 17 years at SunOpta Inc., a leading provider of plant-based aseptic beverages, better-for-you fruit snacks, and plant-based ingredients. During his tenure at SunOpta, Mr. Hagen held a number of positions focused on developing and transforming operating platforms to meet the growing needs of the global natural and organic foods industry, most recently serving as Chief Customer Officer.

Before joining SunOpta, Mr. Hagen spent over 10 years in the fresh organic produce industry, building brands and developing global supply chains in more than 15 countries for Robinson Fresh, Newman's Own Organics, Cape Organics, and Pavich Farms. Mr. Hagen holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Business from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, California.

"We are very pleased to have Chad join our Board at this exciting time in our Company's history. His passion for organic and sustainable foods, combined with deep business building, integration, commercial development and operating experience will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our growth plans," commented Mr. Bromley. "Over the past almost two years, we've repositioned and streamlined our business, strengthened our financial foundation and demonstrated our ability to grow both quickly and responsibly. With disciplined execution and a clear strategy, we're advancing our integrated capital-efficient business model, with plans to broaden our product portfolio and geographic footprint, leading to creation of long-term value for shareholders."

With the resignation of Mr. Maldonado and the appointment of Mr. Hagen, the Company's Board of Directors remains comprised of six directors, four of whom are independent and two of whom are not by virtue of being an officer and consultant, respectively, of the Company.

Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted 100,000 stock options exercisable to acquire up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.85 per share until January 26, 2031 and 75,000 restricted share units to Mr. Hagen. The options were granted in accordance with the terms of the Company's Share Option Plan and will vest as to 25% immediately and 25% every six months thereafter. The restricted share units were issued in accordance with the terms of the Company's Restricted Share Unit Plan and will vest as to 50% vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant and 25% each six months thereafter. The restricted share units have a term of three years.

Digital Marketing Services Agreement Update

The Company additionally announces that the digital marketing services agreement previously announced on November 10, 2025 with Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") has been amended and restated as of December 22, 2025. Machai is a marketing, advertising and public awareness firm having an office at 101-17565 58th Ave., Surrey, B.C.; Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company in creating in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the services through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, e-mail marketing and brand marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with applicable TSX Venture Exchange policies. The marketing campaign is expected to be launched in January 2026, and continue through December 2026, pursuant to which Machai will receive a base fee of $200,000 plus GST. Machai is arm's length to the company and has no other relationship with the company other than under this marketing agreement.

In connection with the amendment and restatement of the digital marketing services agreement with Machai, the 200,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.58 originally issued to Machai were cancelled. Under the December 22, 2025 agreement, 200,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.67 have been granted to Machai. These options will vest in quarterly installments over one year, with the first installment vesting on March 22, 2026, and will expire on December 22, 2027.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQX:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF0) is a Canadian-headquartered company supplying certified organic and fairtrade produce to leading international retailers. Organto manages global sourcing, logistics and distribution through an integrated, capital-efficient model that connects growers and consumers with transparency, sustainability and operational excellence.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements").

